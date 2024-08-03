Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 3rd, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be making intersection improvements to include grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls on SR 112 / SR 76.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm: temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage.

Montgomery County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from West of Trough Springs Road to Robertson County Line.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for scoring the shoulders, installing pavement markings, and placing Thermoplastic (MM 11-17).

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing from I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop), including bridge expansion joint repairs.

8/4 – 8/7, 8:00pm – 5:00am, alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling operation will occur.

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over Clifton Avenue.

Continuous, there will be a continuous shoulder closure I-40 EB for a noise wall and parapet repair on the bridge over Clifton Avenue.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp (MM 210).

8/2, 8/3, 8/5, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be shoulder closures on I-40 WB merge ramp (Exit 210B) from the split of Exit 210B/Exit 210A to the merge of I-40 WB/I-65 SB to install construction signs and mobile operations. An attenuator truck will be present.

8/5 – 8/7, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 WB merge ramp (Exit 210B) from the split of Exit 210B/Exit 210A to the merge of I-40 WB/I-65 SB.



The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.



8/1 – 8/7 (excluding weekends), 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214 – 220).

Davidson County – I-65

Milling and Paving.

8/1, 8:00pm – 5:00am, NB lane closure for milling and paving activities. One lane will remain open at all times. The on-ramp from Old Hickory Boulevard will be closed.

The on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures WB on Armory Drive to the I-65 NB and SB ramps for overhead sign replacements.

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

8/2, 8/3, 8/5, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be shoulder closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A & B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB, to install construction signs and mobile operations. An attenuator truck will be present.

8/5 – 8/7, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A & B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB.

The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Parkway) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Boulevard).

8/1, 8/5, 8/7, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 SB and NB starting around MM 90.2 to saw and seal. Two lanes will remain open.

Dickson County – SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) was expanded on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County.

Daily, 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be daytime shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions to maintenance pads at the pull boxes throughout the project limits.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures on I-40 in both directions for guardrail installation.

Cheatham County – SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage, and paving.

8/1 – 8/7, Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Temporary signals will control traffic.

Humphreys County – I-40

The construction of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Lane and the Buffalo River.

On 8/1, from 7:00pm to 5:00am, the outside lane of I-40 WB will be temporarily closed to pave a surface mix on the outside shoulder.

8/2 – 8/5, 7:00pm – 5:00am (continuous), there will be a continuous lane closure on I-40 WB to mill and pave the lanes and shift traffic to the outside lane and shoulder.

On 8/5 – 8/6, 7:00pm—5:00am, I-40 WB will be closed temporarily to install raised pavement markers and longitudinal rumble strips.

Robertson County – I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 in both directions for milling and paving operations (MM 112 – 120).

8/2 – 8/5, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary ramp closures on I-65 in both directions at Exit 117 for grinding the concrete ramps. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

