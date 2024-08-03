Montgomery County Driver Safety Administrator Lisa McClain Honored as Volunteer of the Year at Tennessee Teen Institute

Montgomery County, TN – Administrator of Montgomery County Driver Safety Lisa McClain was recognized as the Volunteer of the Year at the Tennessee Teen Institute (TTI) held at the University of Tennessee Martin.

The award honors individuals who have gone ‘above and beyond’ to impact their community and/or school through prevention initiatives. TTI is a five-day youth leadership and prevention summer camp sponsored by the Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency (JACOA).

McClain has been a TTI Extreme Team member for the last few years, investing almost 90 hours to support Tennessee teens. The Extreme Team is essential to the camp’s success, collaborating closely with the TTI Directors to ensure smooth operations.

These dedicated individuals are involved in the planning process before TTI and take on various roles throughout the camp week. They ensure the seamless execution of daily activities and support our keynote speakers and workshop presenters.

The team also plays a crucial role in addressing heavier topics such as suicide, bullying, and overdose. They may also offer support to participants struggling with these difficult issues.

“It is great to see Lisa recognized for something we already knew. We are proud of her work to educate our youth and form coalitions to promote positive change on our roads,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden.

“Lisa has been an amazing addition to our team over the past few years and she definitely deserves some praise. We were thrilled to honor her through this award,” said TTI Program Assistant Danielle Jones.

Montgomery County students joined 500 youth leaders from across the state at TTI. The program, which began in 1986, addresses teen issues such as bullying, violence, suicide, teen pregnancy, distracted driving, teen health, and substance abuse prevention.

Teen participants gain the skills and education to develop and implement alcohol and drug abuse prevention programs in their communities. It was not until 2021 that Montgomery County students began participating in TTI. When McClain was contacted about the camp in 2020, she immediately began coordinating with CMCSS to involve students. Since then, CMCSS has had youth representation each year.

“This was a sweet surprise at the end of a fabulous week with our teens! Having the ability to educate them on the importance of driver’s safety and so many other life choices that can make a difference for them is an honor,” stated McClain.

TTI trains, mobilizes, and empowers youth to prevent the illegal use of alcohol, tobacco, and other drugs and self-destructive behaviors in themselves and their peers. Students not only make positive changes but also proudly advocate those changes. Teens can grow and learn as individuals while enhancing their leadership abilities. Because TTI is peer-led, teens have a unique opportunity to have a “voice” in addressing issues important to them.

For information about TTI, visit http://tnteeninstitute.net/