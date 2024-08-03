Summer 2024 Commencement Honors Fifteen Austin Peay State University Governors

86.9 F
Clarksville
Saturday, August 3, 2024
News Staff
Fifteen Austin Peay State University Governors have degrees conferred at Summer 2024 Commencement. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Fifteen Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes participated in the Summer 2024 Commencement ceremonies, which took place on Friday, August 2nd, 2024, in the Winfield Dunn Center.

The following student-athletes were master’s degree candidates for the August 2024 Commencement:

  • Gus Freeman, Baseball
  • Eric Bentley, Football
  • Gardy Paul, Football
  • Ja’Monta Black, Men’s Basketball
  • Sai Witt, Men’s Basketball
  • Gabi Apiag, Softball
  • Gabby Zapata Smalls, Women’s Basketball
  • Kady Foshaug, Women’s Golf
  • Tori Case, Soccer
  • Jana Leder, Women’s Tennis

The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for the August 2024 Commencement:

  • MJ Singleton, Football
  • Isaac Haney, Men’s Basketball
  • Elizabeth Wheat, Volleyball & Beach Volleyball
  • Emma Dalton, Soccer
  • Avery Smith, Softball Student Manager

These student-athletes were not just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

  • 28 Dean’s List selections.
  • Nine Athletic Director’s Honor Roll honorees
  • Two College Sports Communications All-District honorees
  • 2021 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Tennis Tournament Champions
  • 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Tennis Champions
  • 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Women’s Golf Champions
  • 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Beach Volleyball Champions
  • 2022 Atlantic Sun Conference Football Champions
  • 2023 United Athletic Conference Football Champions
  • 2024 Atlantic Sun Conference Baseball Champions
  • Two First Team All-OVC selections
  • One Third Team All-ASUN selection
  • 2020-21 OVC Co-Freshman of the Year
  • One Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete
  • A 2020 OVC All-Newcomer Team selection
  • One ASUN Golfer of the Week
  • Three Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar
  • The single-season and single-game three-point record holder in men’s basketball history.
  • The first ASUN Sixth Man of the Year in men’s basketball history.
  • The first player to earn ASUN Men’s Basketball Championship All-Tournament recognition in program history.

And so much more! Thank you to these student-athletes for always giving their all for Austin Peay State University. We wish you well in all your future endeavors, and as always… LET’S GO PEAY!

