Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for August 4th–8th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County, residents can expect a consistent pattern of hot, sunny days with high temperatures ranging from the low 90s to the mid-90s.

Heat index values will make it feel even warmer, so be prepared for the summer heat. Nights will be mostly clear and mild, providing some relief from the daytime heat.

Sunday will have sunny skies, with a high near 92 and heat index values reaching up to 99. The wind will be calm, shifting to the north-northeast at about 5 mph in the afternoon.

Overnight, expect patchy fog after 4:00am, mostly clear skies, and a low of around 70 with calm winds.

The sunny trend continues on Monday, with a high near 95 and heat index values as high as 102. Winds will be calm, becoming east-northeast around 5 mph.

Monday night will be clear, with a low around 71 and calm winds.

More sunshine is in store for Tuesday, with temperatures climbing to around 96. Winds will be calm, becoming northwest at about 5 mph in the afternoon.

It will be clear Tuesday night, with a low around 72 and calm winds.

The high will be near 94 on Wednesday under sunny skies, with a light northwest wind becoming north-northwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The night will be mostly clear, with a low of around 70 and a north wind of around 5 mph.

Come Thursday, expect sunny skies and a high near 91.

It will be partly cloudy Thursday night, with a low around 68.

As the week progresses, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents should remain vigilant about staying hydrated and taking precautions against the heat. The consistent sunny weather provides an excellent opportunity for outdoor activities, but make sure to take breaks in the shade and apply sunscreen regularly. Enjoy the beautiful weather, and stay safe!