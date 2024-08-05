Clarksville Chamber of Commerce Celebrates Excellence at 119th Annual Dinner & Gala

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted hundreds inside the Wilma Rudolph Event Center for its 119th Annual Dinner & Gala, an event that ‘brings together esteemed individuals, business leaders, and community members to celebrate excellence and foster meaningful connections.’

Throughout the evening, local business and community leaders were honored for their contributions, and Chamber officers/members were lauded for their efforts over the past year. Outgoing Chairman Mark Kelly gave special thanks to his Board of Directors for their service, then passed the gavel to incoming Chairman Mike Rainey.

Chairman Rainey thanked Kelly for his service to and accomplishments with the Chamber, talked about his vision moving forward, then introduced the new Board of Directors.

