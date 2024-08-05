91.3 F
Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans road closure on Terminal Road for water service line repair

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) plans to repair water service lines on Terminal Road on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024, at 8:00pm. The road will be closed from Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to 129 Terminal Road.

Motorists are advised to slow down, be alert to workers and their equipment, and follow detour signs.

The water service line repair work is anticipated to be finished, the water service restored, and the road reopened by approximately 6:00am on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

