Clarksville Pets of the Week for August 5th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of August 5th, 2024.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Branch is a male 8-month-old Pitt Bull/Labrador Retriever mix. He is vetted and will be neutered before heading to his new forever home. He is a very sweet baby and just a bit unsure of all the noise in the shelter. He wants nothing more than to be in his forever home. He seemed unfazed by the other dogs when walking outside and was all about the snuggles and belly rubs! Come for a meet and greet, and fall in love with your new best friend! For more information, MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

William is a sweet domestic Longhair kitten who is 8 weeks old. He has been vetted with age-appropriate vaccinations and will be neutered when he is adopted. When you scratch his belly, he will fall asleep in your arms. Come see him, and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard and play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Ross Gellfur is a male Domestic shorthair kitten. Ross is vetted with age-appropriate vaccinations and is litter trained. He is good with other cats, kids and even dogs. Ross has that wonderful, playful kitten energy and loves his zoomies. When he is done he is 100% your shadow and actually a Stage 5 clinger at times and has been known to climb up a leg or two to get into your arms or lap for attention. He would be fine as an only kitten but would love a friend too.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Callie is a beautiful 5-year-old female Calico. She is healthy, fully vetted, spayed, and litter-trained. She is strictly an indoor gal and will not be allowed to be declawed. She is a beauty and will be a wonderful companion. She is quiet, loving, and an absolute joy to have around.

For more information and application, contact (CATS) Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Pepper is a 6 year old adult female Heeler/Cattle Dog mix. She is fully vetted, up to date on all shots, HW negative, spayed, and house-trained. This beauty is still waiting for her forever family to find her. She is looking for a family who will include her in all kinds of adventures.

She has some great energy and could be a fun jogging partner and would be so happy to be part of your world! This breed loves to have a job and a purpose, whether it is bringing the ball or frisbee back numerous times, bringing in the mail or any type of job. They would do well on a farm too.

If you would love to add this amazing girl to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Silva is a one-year-old female Weimaraner mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, and microchipped. Silva is dog selective ( just a little discerning on who is in her circle just as we humans are so you can’t blame her) and will require a meet and greet if there are other pets in the home. She will do best in a home without small children, but possibly will be fine with older respectful kiddos. She is a sweet girl with lots of love to give!

Silva can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Tator is a 2-year-old Miniature Poodle weighing in at a big 7 pounds! He is fully vetted, neutered, microchipped, HW negative, good with other dogs, athletic and independent. He prefers a home without children, please.

Tator does take a minute to warm up to people, but once he does, he is very affectionate, and he will definitely pick one person to be his “person.” He also has had his dental done and he is looking good!



You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Queeny is a 4-year-old female American Bulldog/Pitt Bull mix. She is a gorgeous silver/blue gray color, fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is fine with other dogs but meet and greets are required if other dogs are in the home. She is a strong girl, enjoys walks and is a super fun girl.

If you are looking for that special new family member and would like an application and more information, please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Lisa is usually running adoption events each weekend with a ton of adoptables at the Petsmart on Wilma Rudolph (weather permitting) and you can always check her FB page to confirm times!

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Minoya is a beautiful 10-month-old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed, and litter trained. Minoya is a little ball of nonstop energy. She loves cat trees and plenty of attention. She did have surgery on her tail, so it is more of a stubby one, but it wiggles with excitement all day long. She will be a fun addition to your family.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Eevee is a 7-year-old German Shepherd. This big girl is fully vetted, house-trained, spayed, loyal, smart, independent, and protective. Eevee must have an adopter with breed and reactivity experience. She is currently working with a behaviorist to help her but must be in a home with someone who is familiar with the breed and all that comes with a Shepherd.

She is sweet once she warms up to you but in truth she does NOT do well with new people and places, hence working with vets and behaviorists to help rehabilitate her. She cannot be in a home with any other animal at all, nor children. If you have experience with this type of behavior and breed please come give Eevee a look.



She deserves to live her remaining years in a home where she is loved, appreciated for who she is and looked after. Eevee’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions @Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/eevee or message them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Hashori is a year old female Hound mix. She is one of the few remaining pups left from the litter dumped last year at Port Royal park. She is house trained, fully vetted, spayed and good with other dogs but prefers a no cat home. She has so much love to give and is a very intelligent pup. Hashori is very well rounded, affectionate, loves to play fetch, or go for walks. She is very food motivated which makes training easy.

She does have a lot of young pup energy and will need adopters familiar and have experience with higher energy young dogs and be able to give her plenty of exercise and continue her training to help her become her best self. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves.

Time, love, and patience are all they need. Her adoption fees come with 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application or check out their Petfinder page.

Hot Rod Garage Senior Sanctuary

Meet Giz. He is an adult Chihuahua/Pomeranian mix. He is very affectionate, playful, curious and friendly. Giz is fully vetted, house trained and neutered. He is good with cats, children and other dogs. Meet and greets are recommended if there are other pets in the home. He is so sweet and will make a wonderful companion.

If you would like to be part of his journey, can be that special person for him and for more details and applications call 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com

https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/1GwXSlg0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8Ke1Ftdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing