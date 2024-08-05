Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Unveils Advanced Trail Maps, Markers at Rotary Park

Montgomery County, TN – On August 1st, 2024, Montgomery County Parks and Recreation celebrated their new user-friendly, GPS-accurate, and EMS location-coordinated trail map and markers at Rotary Park, 2308 Rotary Park Drive.

This may sound simple but it was a two-year project that included accurately locating the existing trails, working with a master trail builder to align areas of confusion, designing a brand new map with the Austin Peay State University (APSU) GIS department, and allocating grant funding for the project.

Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Programming Supervisor, Katie Netti, spearheaded the project. “Completing this project has been a true learning experience for us all. There are many people to thank but especially Joey Hatton, the student employee with the APSU GIS Center who designed the trail map. Joey’s assistance and expertise brought this design to a whole new level,” said Netti.

This is the most recent in a long line of trail enhancements to Rotary Park. Two others that were recognized at the ribbon cutting were the sensory trail and boundary fencing from two local Eagle Scouts.

“This was definitely a community effort with several different organizations coming together to provide a better trail experience for our visitors and prevent people from getting lost in the park,” stated Montgomery County Parks and Recreation Director Sally Read.

The cost of the trail project was approximately $25,000 and completely funded by the three Clarksville Rotary Clubs through a contribution to the Wade Bourne Nature Center Foundation (WBNCF). The Foundation Board supported the trail project which aligns well with their mission of providing positive outdoor experiences while promoting conservation.

“Our Rotary Clubs has been a fantastic and consistent supporter of our parks. We always appreciate their involvement and mission to strengthen our community,” added Read.

For more information about Rotary Park and all Montgomery County Parks, visit www.mcgtn.org/parks.