Clarksville-Montgomery County Library’s Touch the Trucks Event Celebrates Community and Fun

Clarksville, TN – Hundreds of families braved less than optimal weather conditions to join in the fun at this year’s Touch the Trucks. Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library Director Christina Riedel stood on the second floor patio filming all the activity in the parking lot below.

“This is actually our 3rd or 4th year,” Riedel said. “We had nearly 5,000 people last year, and even with the rain, we already have more than 1,200 people out here today. Members of Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW), Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR), Clarksville Police Department (CPD), CDE Lightband (CDE), and several other City of Clarksville and Montgomery County Government departments are here, as well as the Jeep Crew.”

“We also have ArtLink, a photo booth, Arts for Hearts, and Imagination Library, just to name a few. And, of course, lots of food trucks.”

Ridel says she enjoys the multi-generational events the most – “Things like this allow everyone to enjoy the library. Folks can sign up for reading programs or giveaways for the kids. We even have some gaming going on in the teen area, such as chess and other things. People can also register for prizes.”

Photo Gallery