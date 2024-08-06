91.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Clarksville Living
Goines to Rise Hosts Successful Golf Tournament for Clarksville Red Cross
Events

Goines to Rise Hosts Successful Golf Tournament for Clarksville Red Cross

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Alexis Goines, Tim Johnson, Loriann Tinajero and Stefanie Miller
Alexis Goines, Tim Johnson, Loriann Tinajero and Stefanie Miller

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Alexis Goines and her organization, Goines to Rise, recently held its inaugural Drive Out Disaster Golf Scramble at Clarksville Country Club to benefit the American Red Cross Clarksville Chapter’s Disaster Relief Fund.

“This is our first Drive Out Disaster golf scramble,” Goines said. “We have 64 players out here today and the weather is perfect, we couldn’t ask for a better day. We want to thank our title sponsor, Dry Medic, and all our sponsors who made this event possible.

“Goines to Rise is proud to host today’s event for the Red Cross, and we’re so happy with the turnout. We’ve been able to raise more than $20,000 our first time out.”

Loriann Tinajero, Executive Director of the local Red Cross Chapter, said, “We are so grateful to our Board and Alexis. This community support is just amazing. We’ve had a lot of disasters in our community and are just so thankful for everyone’s efforts out here today.”

Photo Gallery

Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
