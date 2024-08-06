Join the Fun at Govs Fest 2024 with Austin Peay State University’s Hometown Team

Clarksville, TN – Get ready for an unforgettable evening full of family-friendly fun and entertainment as the Austin Peay State University athletics department hosts the third annual Govs Fest, presented by Shelby’s Trio and Leatherwood Distillery, August 23rd, 2024, from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Maynard Family Field at Fortera Stadium.

Bring the whole family for a night of free fun with Clarksville’s Hometown Team as we kick off the 2024 fall athletic season! Govs Fest will have something for everyone, including face painting, a balloon artist, a climbing wall, and a bungee trampoline. The event will also debut The City Forum Family Zone, featuring inflatables and games for our junior Govs!

Highlights of the evening include an autograph session with APSU student-athletes and coaches on limited-edition fall sports posters, an opening performance by the Governors Own Marching Band, and a meet-and-greet with The Gov, the 2024 UCA & UDA Open Division Mascot National Champion! Fans also will be able to customize and purchase their own football helmets!

In addition to complimentary beer and free samples of Leatherwood Distillery’s spirits for all fans who are 21 and older, there will be a lineup of local food trucks in Fortera Stadium from which to purchase food and drinks.

A select group of Austin Peay State University partners and local vendors, including Fortera Credit Union, F&M Bank, Drakes, and LifePoint church, will also be set up on the Morton Family Track to interact and give away promotional items to the Clarksville Community.

Also, grab some Clarksville’s Hometown Team swag, including t-shirts, garden, flags, and fall sport schedule magnets – while supplies last!

And, if you haven’t already, don’t miss the chance to secure your seat for the 2024 APSU football season with season and single-game tickets on sale during Govs Fest with an exclusive gift for season ticket holders.

Parking for Govs Fest is free in Lots 6, 7A, and 7B around Fortera Stadium!

All are invited to come and celebrate with us as we kick off another exciting season of Austin Peay State University athletics!