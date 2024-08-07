Clarksville Downtown Market features Local Food, Artisans

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville’s 2024 Downtown Market is back, continuing its mission ‘to provide access to local food choices, and serve as a community-gathering place with a positive atmosphere while offering area farmers, producers, and local artisans sustainable business opportunities.’

The Downtown Market, which was established in 2009, has gained much acclaim, being voted the #1 Farmers Market in Tennessee through the American Farmland Trust’s 2023 Market Celebration, and it continues to grow and flourish.

Organizers say the Downtown Market will continue to connect local producers and artisans with local shoppers every Saturday from May through October. Clarksville Downtown Market is located on Public Square in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

Photo Gallery