United Way Luncheon Honors Top Fundraisers

Clarksville, TN – David Freeman, Campaign Chair for Middle Tennessee United Way, presented awards to this year’s top ten fundraisers. The list included Regions Bank, Planter’s Bank, Cumberland Electric Membership Corp., F&M Bank, Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, and Legends Bank.

“And this year’s top three fundraisers,” Freeman said, “Were Montgomery County Government, The City of Clarksville, and let me say when you notice two of the top three fundraising organizations are the city and county governments, and see both mayors sitting here today, you know you all are in good hands. Our top fundraiser in Montgomery County is Publix stores.”

Valerie Guzman, executive director of UW’s Clarksville Montgomery County Region, said, “We merged with the Nashville Region to assist with our expansion. We needed this because our city is growing faster than we can raise dollars. We needed administrative help; our team of three or four people couldn’t handle it anymore. Now, we have access to HR and IT and a much greater ability to serve our community.

“With UW, where the money is raised is where it is put to use. We can bring more programs and fundraising to the community, and that’s what we’re all about.”

