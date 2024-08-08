APSU Soccer begins 2024 Season with Exhibition Match at Belmont

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team’s third season under head coach Kim McGowan unofficially begins with a Thursday 6:30pm exhibition against Belmont at E.S. Rose Park in Nashville.

McGowan’s roster features eight newcomers and 18 returners. The returning group is highlighted by Preseason All-ASUN selection Aniyah Mack who, earlier today, became the first player in program history to earn preseason honors from the ASUN after netting five goals a season ago.

The Govs’ goalkeeper room added Ari Allen to play alongside last year’s starter, Katie Bahn, and Lauryn Berry, who led the APSU Govs to their first postseason advancement in a decade last season during penalty kicks of the ASUN Championship.

The midfielders are led by senior Alec Baumgardt, who enters the season 15th all-time in goals (10) and points (25). She is accompanied by returning midfielders Kasidy Schenk, Hannah Zahn, Vivian Burke, Haley Lindquist, and Brynn Connell, while freshman Kiley Reese is the lone newcomer in the position group.

Lindsey McMahon also returns for her senior campaign after being tabbed a Third Team All-ASUN selection a season ago after extending her starting streak to 56 following 21 as a junior, and scoring a goal, while dishing out a career-best two assists in a career-high 1,886 minutes played on the Govs’ defensive line. The APSU Govs’ defense features returners Carolyne Young, Clara Heistermann, Mackenzie James and Zoey Kalilimoku, with McGowan adding veterans in Paige Myers and Kylie Wells, while recruiting freshmen Carolyne Young and Kaylee Hansen to bolster APSU’s defensive unit.

Paced by Mack, the forwards return Ellie Dreas, Alana Owens, Olivia Prock, and Ashtyn Ivey, with the lone veteran newcomer being Sophie Davidson from George Mason. Freshman forward Paige Chrustowski also joined the team over the offseason.

Austin Peay State University is 6-9-3 all time against Belmont, and is winless in their last seven, dating back to 2017. The Bruins were 3-9-7 a season ago, with a 2-3-5 mark in Missouri Valley play.

Thursday’s exhibition will not feature live stats or an ESPN+ live stream.

Next Up For APSU Soccer



Austin Peay State University soccer officially opens its 2024 campaign on August 15th with a 6:00pm match against Western Kentucky at Morgan Brothers Field.