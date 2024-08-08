Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 8th – 12th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County is in for a warm and sunny weekend, perfect for enjoying outdoor activities. Residents can expect clear skies during the day and pleasantly cool nights, making it ideal for spending time outside.

The day will be mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 90°F. Heat index values may reach as high as 98°F. Expect north winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday night will be mostly clear, with a low of around 70°F. North-northwest winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny skies are expected Friday, with a high near 87°F. North-northwest winds will be at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

The night will be clear, with a low around 59°F Friday night. North-northwest winds will continue at 5 to 10 mph.

It will be a sunny day Saturday, with a high near 82°F. Expect north winds around 5 mph.

Saturday night will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 60°F. North winds will be around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Sunday, with a high near 84°F. Calm winds will become north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy Sunday night, with a low of around 62°F. North-northeast winds will be around 5 mph, becoming calm.

The day will be mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 87°F.

There is a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday night. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the low will be around 65°F.

As the weekend unfolds, enjoy the sunny days and cool evenings, which are perfect for late summer activities in Clarksville-Montgomery County. Stay hydrated and make the most of this beautiful weather!