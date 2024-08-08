Clarksville Resident Vincent Edward Coleman Indicted for Murder and Aggravated Child Abuse

Clarksville, TN – On September 10th, 2023, the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) notified the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) of a suspected Child Abuse case that occurred at a residence on Baltimore Drive the previous day.

Detectives with the CPD Special Operations Special Victims Unit (SVU) and Homicide Unit responded to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for the initial investigation. On September 13th, 2023, the 2-month-old child died as a result of his injuries, and the case was transferred to the Special Operations Homicide Unit.

Detective Carlton took over the investigation, and evidence regarding this case was presented to the July 2024 Montgomery County Grand Jury. The Grand Jury returned with an indictment for 51-year-old Vincent Edward Coleman of Clarksville on the charges of 1st Degree Murder in Perpetration of a Crime and Aggravated Child Abuse.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on July 22nd, 2024, and is awaiting trial. No other information is available for release as this case is pending prosecution.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Keenan Carlton at 931.896.3824.