Community Celebrates Diversity, Unity at BLK Clarksville’s Juneteenth Block Party

Clarksville, TN – There was a huge turnout for BLK Clarksville’s 4th annual Juneteenth Block Party.

Organizer Tiffany Perkins said, “We’ve got seventy vendor participants, lots of live music with everything from Country to Soul. We also have NAACP Image Award artist Tim Gent about to perform. He’s a local artist who has been working with lots of big names.

“We appreciate everyone coming out despite the heat. They’ve been supporting all the vendors, and this is a great location. There is plenty of space for people to enjoy the shopping and entertainment, and it’s all close to parking.

“The purpose of today is the community supporting, promoting, and empowering black people, black culture, and black togetherness. We have a diverse group of people here, both on the vendor side and the attendees. Juneteenth should be for everybody, and we appreciate that we can do this for the community.”

Photo Gallery