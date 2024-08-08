Skyline 500 Bar’s Firecracker Feast Offers Cool Independence Day Celebration

Clarksville, TN – Some decided to take their Independence Day Celebration inside, as the heat index topped 100 degrees on July 3rd. One of downtown’s best options was the Firecracker Feast at Skyline 500 Bar, a rooftop bar where guests enjoyed an ‘all-you-can-eat’ cookout and a view of Clarksville’s fireworks display.

The sold-out event featured burgers, brats, and hot dogs, a great selection of side items, cookies, and brownies. Tickets included two drink coupons per person.

Inside, Chris Monhollen provided live music until 9:00pm, at which time people moved to the patio to watch the Clarksville-Montgomery County fireworks display.

Photo Gallery