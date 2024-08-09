Clarksville Celebrates Juneteenth with Parade, Family Reunion Event

83.2 F
Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Clarksville saw multiple events leading up to June 19th this year, as Juneteenth, which became a legal holiday in 2021, was celebrated throughout the city.

The holiday known as Black Independence Day has been celebrated since 1866. Local group Manifest Magic Black Girl Cooperative (MMBGC) held two events this year, which brought hundreds of celebrants to two locations. First, Downtown Clarksville, where people lined the streets for a parade with nearly three dozen participating groups and organizations that started and ended at the Burt-Cobb Recreation Center,

Next was an even larger event, ‘Family Reunion,’ which was held at the Clarksville Speedway.

“We’re just trying to empower our community,” MMBGC President K’Prience London said. “We have food trucks, games, activities, and a kid zone. We also have dozens of vendors, many of which are local black-owned businesses. There are also Spoken Word performers and a Living Library. We hope to make this the city’s largest Freedom Day event.”

