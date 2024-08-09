Clarksville Police Department Seeks Public Help to Identify Suspect in Business Burglary

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating the burglary of a business on Alpine Drive that occurred on July 26th, 2024, at approximately 3:00am.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured what appears to be a Chevrolet pickup with mismatched quarter panels/doors. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this vehicle/suspect.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Officer Burlingame at 931.648.0656, ext. 5761.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.