Clarksville Police Department Seeks Public Help to Identify Suspect in Business Burglary

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the burglary suspect in this photo.
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the burglary suspect in this photo.

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating the burglary of a business on Alpine Drive that occurred on July 26th, 2024, at approximately 3:00am.

Surveillance cameras in the area captured what appears to be a Chevrolet pickup with mismatched quarter panels/doors. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this vehicle/suspect.

Burglary suspect's Chevrolet pickup.
Burglary suspect's Chevrolet pickup.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Officer Burlingame at 931.648.0656, ext. 5761.

Burglary suspect's Chevrolet pickup.
Burglary suspect's Chevrolet pickup.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Burglary suspect's Chevrolet pickup.
Burglary suspect’s Chevrolet pickup.
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
