Govs Go Abroad: APSU biology major Asjion Catlett

Clarksville, TN – For Asjion Catlett, a senior biology major at Austin Peay State University (APSU), the opportunity to participate in the National Science Foundation’s International Research Experiences for Students (IRES) program was nothing short of transformative.

She joined a coterie of Austin Peay State University students conducting cutting-edge research at the University of Rzeszow in Poland through the program, broadening her scientific skills and cultural horizons.

Catlett’s research aimed to help detect Fabry disease and Gaucher disease using chalcogenide glass fibers to analyze particles in patients’ bodies.

“We identified if a patient had diseases by looking up the molecules and bonds that make up the disease,” she explained.

The international laboratory experience exposed Catlett to different research practices and protocols, providing a new perspective as she prepares to attend medical school after her graduation this December.

“They did a lot of things differently,” she said. “They had proper PPE and everything that you needed, but they weren’t as strict about things like having long nails.”

While her specific project had some limitations due to authorization restrictions, Catlett seized the opportunity to expand her skillset, which adheres to the ideals of the IRES program. The experience wasn’t without its challenges; she faced a language barrier and had to quickly master new Origin software crucial for data analysis and presentation.

“We had to use new software to create these graphs without any prior experience, and that was a key part of our research and presenting our results,” she said. “It was a challenge over a short time period.”

with a mix of hands-on research, collaborative discussions, and opportunities to learn from experienced professionals.

“We’d wake up, eat, and be at school by about 9:30am,” Catlett said. “We would receive our tasks for the day, and our host professor would float around and help us as needed. We’d take lunch for an hour and then come back, finish our tasks or get a new task and then clock out around 4:00pm or 5:00pm.”

The experience had a profound impact on Catlett’s future aspirations and opened her eyes to the nature of global scientific collaboration. She also made the most of her time abroad outside of the lab.

“[I enjoyed the] travel, and then also the ability to hang out with the students from Poland and Ukraine,” she said. “They taught us different languages and brought us snacks from Ukraine, and they took us to different places in Poland, like historical market squares and this fantastic little gelato place we would always go to after dinner.”

The IRES program also afforded Catlett the chance to visit iconic European landmarks.

“I got to visit the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame, the Acropolis, the Parthenon,” she said. “If I had to choose a place to go back to, it would either be Paris or Rome.”

These cultural experiences complemented her scientific work, providing a well-rounded international experience—although Asjion did express disappointment that the Louvre and the Musee D’Orsay were so crowded she couldn’t get a quality photo with the Mona Lisa.

Catlett’s personal growth during the program was significant, and although the research was difficult, she said it helped her on the road to her future career.

“I had to become more patient,” she said. “Creating those graphs took a lot of time and focus, and you couldn’t just get frustrated because you could erase the whole thing, and you couldn’t get it back.”

Catlett also encouraged future international researchers to consider how their projects might have a more direct application and impact on their chosen career path.

“My main focus is to help women and minorities, people in underrepresented communities because we don’t always get the proper care we need,” she said. “I want to be part of the solution.”

Austin Peay State University’s participation in the NSF’s IRES program underscores the institution’s commitment to providing transformative experiences for its students. By engaging in international research collaborations, students like Catlett are well-positioned to become the next generation of globally-minded scientists and healthcare professionals.

For students considering similar opportunities, Catlett’s advice is clear: “Take the opportunity if you get it. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to travel and learn new techniques abroad. It’s a life-changing experience.”

This material is based upon work supported by the National Science Foundation International Research for Students (IRES) grant (Project No. NSF OISE-2106457).