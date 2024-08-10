70.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, August 10, 2024
HomeSportsNashville Elite Giants stomp Indianapolis Indians, 3-0
Sports

Nashville Elite Giants stomp Indianapolis Indians, 3-0

Four Nashville pitchers combine to silence Indians, 3-0

News Staff
By News Staff
Elite Giants Flip the Script, Shut Out Indianapolis Indians on Saturday. (Nashville Sounds)
Elite Giants Flip the Script, Shut Out Indianapolis Indians on Saturday. (Nashville Sounds)

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – The day after being held scoreless by their opponent, the Nashville Elite Giants (59-53, 21-16) returned the favor with a 3-0 win over the Indianapolis Indians (51-58, 18-18) on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

It only took one pitch for Nashville to take the lead. Leading off the bottom of the first, Isaac Collins was ready for a Thomas Harrington (0-2) fastball and did not miss it, crushing the pitch over the right field wall to make it 1-0.

It stayed a one-run game through four innings before Nashville’s second homer of the night, another solo blast. Francisco Mejía blasted a hanging curveball off Harrington into The Band Box to make it a 2-0 game in the fifth.

The early run support came in conjunction with stellar pitching from the Elite Giants staff. Carlos Rodriguez (7-7) had the Indians guessing throughout the night. The Brewers No. 7 prospect (MLB Pipeline) struck out a handful in 6.1 scoreless innings, allowing just three hits with two walks. He got some help from his defense, including a spectacular diving catch from Collins to finish the fourth inning in the quality start.

After Rodriguez’s exit, Bryan Hudson got out of a jam in the seventh inning. The rehabbing Brewers left-hander walked one and allowed a hit but managed to escape a bases-loaded spot in the top of the seventh. Aaron Ashby retired the side in the eighth in order, then Ryan Middendorf (S, 6) erased two runners in the ninth with a double play ball, then got Jason Delay to ground out and pick up the save.

Nashville found production throughout the lineup in the win. Noah Campbell added a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning for an insurance run. Chris Roller also reached twice with a walk and double. Collins found his way on base three times with a home run, single and walk.

Mitch White (2-3, 6.95) will make his first start of the season in the series finale tomorrow night. He’ll face Indianapolis’ Aaron Shortridge (1-1, 5.06). The first pitch is set for 6:05pm in Hit City.

Post-Game Notes

  • Carlos Rodriguez (6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 K) added his sixth quality start in the win. Since being optioned from Milwaukee on June 25, the Nicaraguan is 3-2 with a 3.94 ERA (32.0 IP/14 ER) in seven appearances (5 starts) with Nashville.
  • Aaron Ashby (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K) logged his first scoreless appearance since tossing 7.0 scoreless innings on May 31st at Memphis.
  • Rodriguez’s quality start was the Sounds’ first since Chad Patrick had a quality start on July 11th vs. Iowa (6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 5 K).
  • Isaac Collins’ leadoff home run was the first by a Nashville batter since Tyler Black on June 5th vs. Louisville.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Season ticket memberships for the 2025 season are on sale now.

For more information, call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

Previous article
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, TDEC Announce Office of Outdoor Recreation in Tennessee
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online