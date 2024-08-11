Daughter’s of the American Revolution, Sons of the American Revolution Bring History to Life with Declaration Reading at Montgomery County Courthouse

Clarksville, TN – In recent years, the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) have hosted a gathering on the steps of the Montgomery County Court House, at which the Declaration of Independence is read. This event has become a favorite Independence Day Celebration.

This year, DAR was joined by the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), who, dressed in 18th-century attire, displayed the colors, fired muskets, and fired the cannon on the lawn of the Court House. Cumberland Winds provided live music.

Scores of people lined up on the lawn and sidewalk to listen as the Declaration of Independence was read in its entirety.

Photo Gallery