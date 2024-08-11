Fort Campbell Hosts Spectacular July 4th Fest with Echosmith and Ludacris

Clarksville, TN – The largest fireworks display in the area, outside of Nashville, takes place at Fort Campbell, KY. The annual Fort Campbell Fourth of July Fest brings thousands to the 101st Airborne Division parade field each year.

In addition to the fireworks, another reason for Fort Campbell’s great turnout each year is the always-anticipated concert. Last year, MWR brought Lynyrd Skynyrd and Stone Temple Pilots to the stage. This year, thousands enjoyed music by Echosmith and Ludacris.

The very popular carnival was back for the first time since 2019, running from July 3rd – 6th. Even heat and a late afternoon threat of severe storms couldn’t deter thousands who braved the elements to attend this year’s Fest. A few minutes of heavy winds brought much cooler temperatures, and the crowd was able to enjoy all the festivities, dozens of food trucks, great music and a very patriotic celebration.

Photo Gallery