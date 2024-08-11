80.8 F
Clarksville
Sunday, August 11, 2024
HomeClarksville LivingFort Campbell Hosts Spectacular July 4th Fest with Echosmith and Ludacris
Clarksville LivingEvents

Fort Campbell Hosts Spectacular July 4th Fest with Echosmith and Ludacris

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Fort Campbell’s Fourth of July Festival. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Fort Campbell’s Fourth of July Festival. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The largest fireworks display in the area, outside of Nashville, takes place at Fort Campbell, KY. The annual Fort Campbell Fourth of July Fest brings thousands to the 101st Airborne Division parade field each year.

In addition to the fireworks, another reason for Fort Campbell’s great turnout each year is the always-anticipated concert. Last year, MWR brought Lynyrd Skynyrd and Stone Temple Pilots to the stage. This year, thousands enjoyed music by Echosmith and Ludacris.

The very popular carnival was back for the first time since 2019, running from July 3rd – 6th. Even heat and a late afternoon threat of severe storms couldn’t deter thousands who braved the elements to attend this year’s Fest. A few minutes of heavy winds brought much cooler temperatures, and the crowd was able to enjoy all the festivities, dozens of food trucks, great music and a very patriotic celebration.

Photo Gallery

 

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for August 11th–15th, 2024
Next article
Nashville Sounds Unveil Exciting Incentives for 2025 Season Ticket Members
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online