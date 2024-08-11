VFW Post 4895 Hosts Dignified Flag Retirement Ceremony on Flag Day

Clarksville, TN – Montgomery County Veterans Services Organization’s Stacey Hopwood welcomed everyone to this year’s Flag Day Ceremony at VFW Post 4895, saying, “We are here today to properly retire flags that are considered no longer serviceable to be flown.” She explained, “The Flag Code dictates that the flag should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

A few dozen people, including a group of Gold Star Wives, attended the event, and most were seated under a large canopy. A smaller canopy was nearby, under which more than 1,000 flags were piled on a table, ready to be retired. Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) Station #3 personnel were standing by to ensure the burn barrels didn’t cause any problems.

Hopwood read ‘ I am the Flag’ and then turned the ceremony over to VFW Post 4895’s Commander Van Canuto and Sergeant at Arms Jake Rundle.

