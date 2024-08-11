80.8 F
Clarksville
Sunday, August 11, 2024
HomeClarksville LivingVFW Post 4895 Hosts Dignified Flag Retirement Ceremony on Flag Day
Clarksville LivingEvents

VFW Post 4895 Hosts Dignified Flag Retirement Ceremony on Flag Day

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze
Flag Day Ceremony at VFW Post 4895. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Flag Day Ceremony at VFW Post 4895. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Montgomery County Veterans Services Organization’s Stacey Hopwood welcomed everyone to this year’s Flag Day Ceremony at VFW Post 4895, saying, “We are here today to properly retire flags that are considered no longer serviceable to be flown.” She explained, “The Flag Code dictates that the flag should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”

A few dozen people, including a group of Gold Star Wives, attended the event, and most were seated under a large canopy. A smaller canopy was nearby, under which more than 1,000 flags were piled on a table, ready to be retired. Clarksville Fire Rescue (CFR) Station #3 personnel were standing by to ensure the burn barrels didn’t cause any problems.

Hopwood read ‘ I am the Flag’ and then turned the ceremony over to VFW Post 4895’s Commander Van Canuto and Sergeant at Arms Jake Rundle.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Nashville Sounds Unveil Exciting Incentives for 2025 Season Ticket Members
Next article
Marsha Blackburn Report: Protecting Women’s Sports
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online