Austin Peay State University alumni Wes Kitts comes in eighth in Paris Olympics weightlifting

Paris, France – Austin Peay State University (APSU) graduate Wes Kitts competed in the Olympic weightlifting competition on Saturday, representing Team USA in the 102-kilogram division. Kitts finished eighth overall, matching his performance from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

In the competition, Kitts lifted 172 kilograms (380 pounds) in the snatch but failed at 177 kilograms, which would have tied his American record. In the clean-and-jerk, he lifted 202 kilograms (445 pounds) but couldn’t complete a 210-kilogram attempt. His combined 374 kilograms (825 pounds) secured his eighth-place finish.

Liu Huanhua of China won the gold medal with a total weight of 406 kilograms (895 pounds). Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan took silver, and Yauheni Tsikhantsou, a Belarusian competing under the Individual Neutral Athletes flag, earned bronze.

Before the competition, Kitts shared his thoughts on representing his country and how his time as an NCAA athlete prepared him for the Olympics.

“Representing Team USA is one of the greatest honors,” Kitts said. “Every time I put on the red, white and blue and get on the platform, it’s just been such an amazing opportunity. If there’s one thing I love about Olympic weightlifting, it is that I get to represent the country, and doing it at the Olympics is just such a special opportunity.”

Kitts, who graduated from Austin Peay State University in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science in applied exercise science, credited his college athlete experience for preparing him for Olympic-level competition.

“Being an NCAA athlete prepared me for this in a number of ways,” Kitts said. “Especially in football, I was already doing really tough workouts with the team. I got used to what it felt like to be with the team, what it felt like to work hard in a weight room. All my hardest workouts will forever be the ones I did as a football player.”

The former Governors running back emphasized how college mental toughness translated to his weightlifting journey.

“You build up this base of ability to work and to deal with tough times, to deal with losing games and winning games and the emotions,” he said. “All the team sports history I had went a long way as I switched into weightlifting.”

Kitts holds five senior U.S. records across two weight classes and competed in his father’s memory in the Olympic Games.

Before the competition, Kitts shared a message with his supporters: “And all my governors back in Clarksville, I appreciate the support. And Let’s Go Peay!”