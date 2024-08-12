76.2 F
Clarksville
Monday, August 12, 2024
HomeEducationAustin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts announces fall classes...
Education

Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts announces fall classes for all ages

News Staff
By News Staff
Students learn about ceramics in a class offered through the Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University. CSA is currently accepting registration for its Fall 1 term. (APSU)
Students learn about ceramics in a class offered through the Community School of the Arts at Austin Peay State University. CSA is currently accepting registration for its Fall 1 term. (APSU)

Community School of the Arts (CSA) at APSUClarksville, TNThe Community School of the Arts (CSA) at Austin Peay State University (APSU) is now accepting registration through August 23rd, 2024, for its Fall 1 term, which will run from August 26th to October 7th. CSA offers a wide variety of arts classes for children, youth, and adults. 

“We’re thrilled to present our Fall 1 lineup, which includes both returning favorites and exciting new offerings,” said CSA Director Kevin Loveland. “Our goal is to provide high-quality arts education that nurtures creativity and self-expression for all ages and skill levels at an affordable price.” 

The Fall 1 term features an extensive selection of classes, including: 

  • Art for Children and Advanced Art for Children 
  • Art for Teens and Drawing for Youth 
  • Adult Drawing and Mixed Media Painting 
  • Photography 1 
  • Creative Movement, Dance for Children, and Dance for Youth 
  • Theatre Tots, Theatre for Children, and Acting and Improvisation for Youth  
  • Ceramics for Youth and Adult/Teen Ceramics 

“We encourage early registration to secure spots in these popular classes,” Loveland said. “Whether you’re a beginner or looking to enhance your skills, CSA is a great place to develop your practice.” 

Those interested can view the full class schedule and register online at www.apsu.edu/csa/classes.

For more information about Austin Peay State University’s Community School of the Arts, visit www.apsu.edu/csa or email csa@apsu.edu

Additional Community School of the Arts Programs

Clarksville Youth Theatre (CYT) is a youth theatre program for ages 10-17 designed to give children the experience of putting together and performing in a show. Auditions will take place from 6:30pm-8:30pm on Monday, August 19th at Austin Peay State University. Those interested in auditioning will need to sign up at www.apsu.edu/csa/clarksville-youth-theatre.

Clarksville Youth Orchestra (CYO) provides high-quality instruction and exciting performance opportunities for young string students in the greater Clarksville area. New students looking to audition for Fall 2024 should email c-yo@apsu.edu to schedule a time. Auditions will take place from 4:30pm-7:00pm on Monday, August 26th and Wednesday, August 28th at Austin Peay State University. 

Previous article
Increased Air Traffic from 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Training Operations in Mississippi, Louisiana
Next article
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Announces Historic MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online