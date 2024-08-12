DAR, QOV Celebrate Flag Day with Luncheon and Quilts for Veterans

Clarksville, TN – At the annual Daughters of the American Revolution’s (DAR) Flag Day Luncheon, which was held at Madison Street United Methodist Church, scores gathered to celebrate our nation’s flag, including members of Quilts of Valor (QOV), who presented several hand-made quilts to local Veterans.

Chapter Regent Cindy Smith welcomed everyone to the event, which included catering by Mission BBQ, saying, “We’re here today to honor our Veterans and their service in defending the freedoms and privileges that this great flag represents.”

The Valentine Sevier SAR Color Guard presented the colors, and QOV’s Roberta Samuels presided over the presentation of quilts. The luncheon concluded with Marie Tillman, DAR’s new Chapter Regent, being installed.

