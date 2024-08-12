Increased Air Traffic from 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Training Operations in Mississippi, Louisiana

Fort Campbell, KY – Beginning on the evening of Tuesday, August 13th, 2024, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will conduct a major training event spanning various locations in Mississippi and Louisiana. – Beginning on the evening of Tuesday, August 13th, 2024, the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) will conduct a major training event spanning various locations in Mississippi and Louisiana.

This exercise is designed to assess the division’s ability to conduct large-scale, long-range air assault operations in conjunction with training scenarios that will test their communication, logistical resupply, and tactical abilities. All military training will take place on military installations or local airfields, but residents may see or hear an increased helicopter presence.

Our Combat Aviation Brigade and supporting sustainment elements will establish various Forward Arming and Refueling Points for aircraft flying between Fort Campbell, KY, and Fort Johnson, LA. Military helicopters will be refueled and resupplied at these FARPs before returning to Fort Campbell.

Residents living in and around the below areas may hear, see, and experience increased aircraft traffic and noise during this time:

Oxford, MS – August 13th-15th

Tunica, MS – August 13th-15th

Minden, LA – Aug. 13th-18th

Monroe, LA – August 13th-15th

Alexandria, LA – August 13th-18th

“We’re alerting the public to prepare nearby communities of an increase in noise as a result of rotary wing aircraft conducting training flights over the course of the next few days,” said Lt. Col. Martin Meiners, spokesman for the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). “Our priority is the safety of our Soldiers and families, as well as those of the nearby communities. We hope this notification will allow the affected communities to plan ahead in anticipation of this increase in military air traffic, and we are grateful for the support from local community leaders and the Mississippi and Louisiana National Guard.”

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) is a part of the Army’s effort to pioneer the evolution of vertical envelopment with modern equipment and well-trained soldiers, and to prepare the nation to win in any future military combat environment or conflict.