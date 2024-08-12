Spectacular Fourth of July Celebration at Fort Campbell, It was Ludacris!

Written by Linda Austin

Fort Cambpell, KY – The annual Fourth of July celebration at Fort Campbell is a remarkable blend of patriotic fervor, family fun, and community spirit. This event attracts thousands of visitors each year, making it a cornerstone of summer festivities in the region.

This year’s celebration was made even more special with a free concert by the acclaimed rapper Ludacris. This was a very special opportunity for not only Fort Campbell but the surrounding communities to enjoy world-class entertainment right in their own backyard. Adding to the excitement and grandeur of Fort Campbell’s 4th of July event were the return of the carnival and one of the most spectacular fireworks shows in the south.

Clarksville Living Magazine interviewed Lisa Taylor, one of the event organizers at Fort Campbell’s MWR. Lisa was kind enough to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how all this was made possible.

How many attended this year’s event? How does the success of this year’s change of musical genre inform future July 4th booking goals?

Over 25,000 people attended this year’s concert and fireworks show. It has been several years since we hosted an Indie pop group and hip-hop/rap artists at Fort Campbell. We were excited to bring a different genre for the community to experience. Echosmith and Ludacris did not disappoint!

How long does it take to put something like this together: the artist selection process, number of people working on it at MWR, volunteers, etc?

We started planning last year when we planned our budget. Artist selection started in January. When MWR looks to book artists of Echosmith and Ludacris’ stature we contact Army Entertainment to help us get connected. It is nearly impossible to capture accurately the total number of hours put into planning and executing an event of this size.

It takes coordination and manpower from numerous directorates to plan and host the July 4th concert, fireworks show, and carnival. Between MWR, DPW, DES, DPTMS, BACH, Safety, Garrison Leadership, Division Leadership, tenant brigades, and volunteers, over 400 people were involved in the success of the 4th of July.

How does the recycling program work to fund this and other events? How many events do you guys host each year? Is July 4th the biggest?

Fort Campbell is a leader in the Army’s recycling program. The Qualified Recycling Program has funded over 50 large projects on Fort Campbell, one of them being the annual July 4th concert and fireworks show.

Fort Campbell MWR Installation Wide Recreation Events partners with many other MWR programs to host an array of events and activities each year, at least one per month. July 4th is definitely our biggest event, followed by our annual Tree Lighting event, Month of the Military Child KidsFest, and our Week of the Eagles concert.

How excited are you guys when you get big names like Ludacris and Echosmith or last year’s lineup with Stone Temple Pilots and Lynyrd Skynyrd?

It’s super fulfilling to be able to reward our Soldiers and Families with highly sought after top talents and world-class entertainers when we can. Every year we strive to find performers that we feel our community will enjoy.

Is Major General Sylvia really a big Luda fan? What do these performers say about having the opportunity to play Fort Campbell’s Fourth of July Fest?

Participants who were at the concert heard MG Brett Sylvia introduce Ludacris, so they know what a big fan he is. It was definitely a memorable moment for MG Sylvia. Ludacris made a point to share with the crowd during his performance that there was “no other place he would rather be on the 4th of July than with the Soldiers and Families of Fort Campbell.”

What is the feedback on getting the carnival back for the first time since 2019?

Patrons were thrilled at the return of the carnival! This year, we partnered with a new company called Kissel Entertainment, and they did not disappoint. Not only were their safety standards top-notch, but their concessions were super clean. They served all the carnival favorites and more.

How big is Fort Campbell’s fireworks display, how long does it run, 20 – 30 minutes?

Fort Campbell’s fireworks show is a 22-minute long explosive display of dazzling, vibrant lights choreographed to popular patriotic, emotionally stirring music.

How long have you worked with MWR? How rewarding is that?

I have worked with Fort Campbell MWR since 2008. It is an honor to be able to give back to the Soldiers and Families who sacrifice every day to protect our way of life. MWR is “Another way to serve!”

When will you decide next year’s lineup? When will it be announced?

We have already started planning next year’s festivities. We’re analyzing this year’s event and tracking what was successful and where we can improve. We have also started planning the budget for next year, finding ways to maximize our savings and leverage partnerships in the community.

The announcement of next year’s performers will depend on who we select and when we receive approval from the artist’s management group.

How hard is it to keep the secret once you know who will be performing?

When Ludacris came on stage with Usher during the Super Bowl half-time show in February, we knew Ludacris was going to be our headliner. I was surrounded by all these people who were just going crazy about Ludacris, and I couldn’t tell a soul! It was definitely tough, but in the end, it was well worth it when we saw the community’s reaction to the announcement.

Thank you, Lisa Taylor, for taking the time to share your thoughts with Clarksville Living Magazine. A lot of hard work and countless hours of dedication went on behind the scenes for almost a year to make the annual Fort Campbell 4th of July Celebration come together as a world-class event. Clarksville has been a great beneficiary of Fort Campbell and all its contributions.



Thank you to Fort Campbell, the soldiers who serve our nation, their families, MWR, and all the volunteers who gave their time generously so we could celebrate our nation’s birthday in epic style.