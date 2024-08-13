Back to School with Clarksville-Montgomery County School System

Written by Alexandra Arnold

Clarksville, TN – August is here! For Montgomery County, that means back to school. Every parent can relate to stressing the last couple of weeks of summer break to make sure their child is ready to start the school year.

Making sure their child gets the proper education is one of the top priorities of parents. Jessica Goldberg, the Director of Communications and Marketing of Clarksville Montgomery County School System )CMCSS), told Clarksville Living Magazine her tips to make sure parents can ensure their children have a great school year.

What are some basic things parents can do to help ensure that their children (K-2nd) have a good school year?

The first thing I recommend for families with young students is starting the conversations early. The month before school is a great time to learn how they feel about school, talk through any concerns, and share your excitement about the upcoming year! Our children respond to the attitudes and emotions around them, so modeling positivity goes a long way.

Families can also ensure their child’s confidence in the classroom by practicing basic skills. Simple tasks such as opening their own juice box, cutting with scissors, helping to clean up after a craft, or using the restroom alone can help alleviate some moments of anxiety for children.

What are some basic things parents can do to help make sure that their children (3rd-5th) have a good school year?

For families with older elementary students, helping your child get back into the school routine is so helpful at the beginning of the year. Consider starting your morning and bedtime routine a few weeks before school begins. This makes the first early morning much easier! If they are not daily readers, encourage them to spend 15 – 20 minutes daily with their favorite book.

This is also a great opportunity to speak with them about what they are reading and ask them about the book. Learn about the characters, plot, and why they enjoy the story. Having these conversations helps children learn to think critically, and confidently share their thoughts.

What can parents do nightly to make sure their children (K-2nd) are ready for school the next day?

Children thrive on a routine. Setting a regular bedtime, limiting electronics while going to sleep, and reading with your child before bed are all wonderful additions to an evening routine.

For young children who are not used to the early wake-up calls, invite your child to help pick out their outfit for school the night before, set out their toothbrush, or even practice packing their backpacks. Taking care of these simple tasks the night before helps avoid the rush of emotions in the morning.

What can parents do nightly to make sure their children (3rd-5th) are ready for school the next day?

This is the perfect age to begin practicing self-management. Encourage your child to make choices to help them prepare for school the next day.

This may include packing their lunch the night before (with your supervision), selecting their clothes, getting their backpack together, and checking their ‘take-home’ folders for any paperwork or school information.

What should parents make sure their children (K-2nd) have for the first day of school?

The first half-day of school for young elementary students is a time to get accustomed to school and meet new friends.

While they can bring in some school supplies, don’t feel you have to load everything in on the first day! Bring a water bottle, a snack, and maybe a few of their stationary supplies on the first day of school.

What should parents make sure their children (3rd-5th) have for the first day of school?

For this age-group also, the first half-day of school for young elementary students is a time to get accustomed to school and meet new friends. While they can bring in some school supplies, don’t feel you have to load everything in on the first day!

Bring a water bottle, a snack, and maybe a few of their stationary supplies on the first day of school. Games and electronics should be left at home to avoid accidentally leaving them at school or getting damaged.

What are some tips to ease parents’ minds when they have a child going into kindergarten?

It does not matter if it’s your first child or your last to enter kindergarten; each time pulls your heart. Families, remember that the first week of school can be overwhelming for children. They’ll look to you for support, care, guidance, and encouragement. Continue to be your child’s biggest cheerleader!

I would also strongly recommend parents get comfortable using ParentSquare. The mobile app is very convenient and allows you to receive one-on-one messages from your child’s teacher, classroom notes, photos, principal newsletters, and district information. It’s often a lot of information to digest in the beginning of the year, and ParentSquare provides an easy-to-use tool to find communications all in one place.

What do you suggest parents of 5th graders do this year to help get their children ready for middle school?

The transition from 5th grade to middle school is almost as hard as entering kindergarten! Families can set their students up for success today, and the foundations they learn this year will help them as they move into middle school and, later, high school.

Some examples of self-management were mentioned above, but another great way to practice this would be completing homework on time and keeping track of their school work. Talk with your child about practicing responsible decision-making, understanding their personal actions and the consequences of their actions, and praise them when they show care and concern for others.

Each day, we have the opportunity to model the behavior we want to see our children exhibit inside the classroom!