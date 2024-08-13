Blossom Robertson and Mehgan Jernigan: The Creative Forces Shaping Clarksville’s Artwalk

Written by D.C. Thomas

Clarksville, TN – There is a name for the social phenomenon in Historic Downtown Clarksville when people stroll the streets to multiple venues to see the featured artists and listen to local musicians: ARTWALK.

The First Thursday of every month, this social event bears under its umbrella the work of artists, volunteers, small business owners, and art collectors who gather to celebrate and immerse themselves in experiences that strengthen and expand our community.

Many are involved in the inner workings and various stages that comprise the success of the Artwalk to amplify the artists’ voices, generate revenue for Historic Downtown small businesses, and recognize the never-ceasing efforts of local non-profit organizations (Arts & Heritage Development Council, Customs House Museum & Cultural Center, ArtLink, etc.).

Enter Blossom Robertson, Chair of the Artwalk Committee, and Mehgan Jernigan, the Artwalk logo’s graphic designer, pen and ink artist, writer, marketing coordinator, and mother.

Blossom has been living in Clarksville since 1996, she is a painter and a Certified Yoga Teacher at Shangri-La Hot Yoga. She will exhibit original paintings at Edward’s Steakhouse during the August Artwalk and mentioned she plans to show something interactive.

I have recently discussed with both artists (who befriended each other at the Yoga Studio) about current endeavors for the Artwalk and how this event unfolds in our community. This summer’s Artwalks seem to have highlighted more live painters and musicians than ever at businesses on both Franklin Street and Strawberry Alley.

July’s Artwalk was special as it officially launched its new logo, website, and re-branding efforts, and formed its own Committee.

Meghan’s choice of comforting and bright colors brings forth Artwalk’s vibrant mission, a subtle nod to the primary colors, yet nostalgic and inspired by the 70s and the museums the artist looks up to. “I wanted to keep it simple. When you see certain fonts and certain colors I want you to think ARTWALK”, Mehgan explained. The new logo has been enthusiastically praised by many artists and art patrons since its reveal.

I have been living in Clarksville, Tennessee for almost eleven years. I’ve seen the Artwalk withstand many challenges from many vantage points: as a newcomer, as an emerging artist, as a Gallery Coordinator and President, a volunteer, as an art collector, as an art donor, and beneficiary of small businesses’ appreciation for my art.

To see the Artwalk expand at the same time as our city’s growth brings the hope of new friendships and opportunities.

“We’re trying to make it better, but it’s going to take time, and it’s going to take the whole community to make it work for the future,” Blossom explained. “Some of the people who have had the biggest commitment are not even artists. Laura (Cagaoan) at the Museum! She’s been fantastic! She’s doing so much work! She is not a business owner, and she wants to help. She works Downtown, and she is part of the community,” Blossom continued. “We welcome anyone who wants to come in.”

“The drive behind Artwalk is artists wanting other artists to succeed,” added Mehgan. “I’m in a show in Lorenzo’s gallery (Reshape of Etymology at Lorenzo Swinton Gallery), and I was so nervous bringing stuff in because of how much I look up to him as far as his work and his gallery and to have an artist like him say ‘These are amazing’! – to have another artist hype you up like that is invaluable!”.

Artwalk has been growing in diversity for over a decade. More ground than ever needs to be mapped and better defined for many who move into our city to help them explore what local artists and businesses have to offer. The discovery of new places and social events is thrilling. At times, it can be confusing, especially if you’re new to our city.

“I think that as humans, in general, we want to feel like we belong somewhere. So, if you’re coming from outside, you’re looking. We’re all looking for some kind of community. It’s good to have a community”, Blossom said. “Let’s go to Artwalk, let’s walk around, talk to people. Maybe you get a good vibe from somebody; maybe you don’t. It doesn’t matter, you’re out there, you’re in it. There’s room for everybody. Every level. Every style. Every background. We’re all outsiders. We’re all from somewhere else”.

Mehgan, who moved to Clarksville almost two years ago, shared her viewpoints: “I feel that if you’re creating art, you need to be around other artists. There’s not much support for creativity if you’re not constantly with your peers. Blossom is good at pulling people out of their boxes!”Mehgan exclaimed. “We needed a ‘Blossom’ for Artwalk,” she added while recognizing Blossom’s artistry and leadership skills.

The new logo, designed by California transplant artist Mehgan Jernigan, and the Artwalk Committee’s re-branding work aim to cohesively organize and promote this event for all those who monthly embark to showcase their artistic talents, nurture local culture and enrich life in Clarksville through collective and collaborative efforts.

The Artwalk phenomenon does not belong to one business or artist but is the result of its Committee and a community’s efforts, the willingness of their people to consistently work together to define it, to cultivate participation and engagement – to cohesively maintain it.

Mehgan didn’t have an Artwalk in her California community, and she’s even more so appreciative of the one we do have here. “We were in a like art-deprived little area where I was living, so when I came here, I got excited that they do an Artwalk”, she recalled. “I thought, this is amazing! I want to be a part of it!”.

Besides Mehgan, Blossom, Laura Cagaoan (co-chair and Secretary of the Artwalk Committee), and Matty Parson (Artwalk’s website creator), a very long list of names could be compiled to recognize the building of the Artwalk to what it is today and propel it into the future with a strong foundation, mission, and representation. There is a lot of work in progress.

Further, the Artwalk Committee, with the help of its volunteers, sponsors, and participating venues, diligently applies resources to make every Artwalk memorable, ever-expanding, and vitalizing to our community. Every month, art galleries and downtown small businesses highlight the rich landscape of our rapidly growing city.

Artwalk has been an ever-growing and changing organism due to the work of many artists, volunteers dedicated to our community, entrepreneurs, sponsors, and art lovers who have full-time jobs yet continue to steer their efforts towards enriching the cultural web that is Clarksville.



Artwalk takes place the first Thursday* of each month in Historic Downtown Clarksville, from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. For more information about volunteering, art updates, and/or becoming an Artwalk participating venue or artist visit www.clarksvilleartwalk.com



You can find Mehgan Jernigan on Instagram @mehganrose.art, and Blossom Robertson @robertsonwildflower.