Tennessee Titans, Seattle Seahawks Gear Up for Preseason Rematch After Joint Practices in Nashville

Tennessee Titans (1-0) vs. Seattle Seahawks (1-0)

Saturday, August 17th, 2024 | 6:00pm CT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: WKRN

Nashville, TN – In Week 2 of the preseason, the Tennessee Titans host the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143). Kickoff is scheduled for Saturday, August 17th, at 6:00pm CT.

During the week, the Titans will host the Seahawks for a pair of joint training camp practices at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park. The sessions will take place at 10:00am on Wednesday, August 14th and Thursday, August 15th. All practice tickets have been distributed.

This year ’s visit by the Seahawks will mark the 12th time for the Titans to host a team for joint workouts at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park, which opened in 1999. Previous occasions included 2001 (Indianapolis), 2002 (Miami), 2003 (Miami), 2004 (Atlanta), 2008 (St. Louis), 2010 (Arizona), 2017 (Carolina), 2018 (Tampa Bay), 2019 (New England) and 2022 (Tampa Bay and Arizona).

In the same time period, the Titans have traveled for joint practices in 2000 (with St. Louis in Macomb, Ill.), 2012 (with Atlanta in Dalton, Ga.), 2014 (Atlanta), 2021 (Tampa Bay) and 2023 (Minnesota).

This is the Seahawks’ second trip to Tennessee in an eight-month span. The two clubs squared off on Christmas Eve at Nissan Stadium, and the Seahawks departed with a 20-17 victory.

This week’s contest will be televised regionally on the Titans Preseason TV Network, including flagship WKRN-News 2 in Nashville. Play-by-play announcer Paul Burmeister and analyst Charles Davis will call the action, and Cory Curtis will report from the sidelines. During the preseason, fans in the Nashville market are able to livestream the broadcast on their mobile devices from the Titans Mobile App (iOS and Android), as well as on desktop computers and mobile web at TennesseeTitans.com. Restrictions apply.

Additionally, fans outside of Nashville can access live Titans preseason games with NFL+, which offers access to out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, and more.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans games across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

About the Tennessee Titans

Titans Victorious In First Effort Under Head Coach Brian Callahan

Last week, Brian Callahan made his preseason head coaching debut and led the Titans to a 17-13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Many regular Titans starters, including second-year quarterback Will Levis, were in the lineup to begin the contest.

Levis directed two drives, and the Titans scored touchdowns on each occasion—the first on his one-yard quarterback sneak and the second on running back Tyjae Spears’ four-yard run.

Defensively, the Titans allowed a touchdown on San Francisco’s first series but then kept the 49ers off the scoreboard until less than nine minutes remained in the fourth quarter. The unit was led by inside linebacker Chance Campbell, who tallied a team-high eight tackles and a sack.

The 2022 sixth-round draft choice also sealed the win with an interception on the final play of the game.

About the Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks, who finished 2023 with a 9-8 record, are in their first campaign under new head coach Mike Macdonald. He was hired in January after spending two seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens. Macdonald and current Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson were on the same staff in 2023.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is entering his 12th NFL season and his fifth campaign with the Seahawks after previous time with New York Jets, New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers. In 2023, he passed for 3,624 yards and 20 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

The Seahawks opened their preseason schedule by visiting the Chargers. They scored the game’s first 13 points and ultimately prevailed 16-3.

Smith was held out of action, with Sam Howell starting in his place. Howell passed for 130 yards and a score.