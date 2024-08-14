78.3 F
101st Airborne Division Conducts Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault Training in Monroe, Louisiana

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) prep an AH-64 for refueling during a large-scale, long-range Air Assault, on August 13th, 2024, at Monroe Regional Airport, LA. (Spc. Brianna Badder, U.S. Army)
Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionMonroe, LA – Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) executed a major training exercise involving a large-scale, long-range air assault (L2A2) operation on August 13th, 2024, at Monroe Regional Airport in Louisiana.

The exercise tested the division’s ability to rapidly deploy and engage in combat operations over extensive distances, emphasizing their readiness to conduct complex missions with precision and efficiency.

A UH-60M, flown by Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) lands during a large-scale, long-range Air Assault, on August 13th, 2024, at Monroe Regional Airport, LA. (Spc. Brianna Badder, U.S. Army)
A UH-64 helicopter, operated by soldiers from the division, was among the aircraft that landed at the airport as part of the exercise. The L2A2 operation is a critical component of the 101st Airborne Division’s strategy, enabling the rapid concentration of highly lethal, low-signature, and cohesive combat forces from dispersed locations.

The goal is to overwhelm adversaries at a place and time of their choosing, demonstrating the division’s ability to project power and maintain a tactical advantage.

The exercise involved deploying a brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles in a single period of darkness, arriving as a cohesive force where the enemy least expects it. Once deployed, the brigade is capable of operating behind enemy lines for 14 or more days, underscoring the division’s endurance and adaptability in combat scenarios.

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) utilizes a blade pull to secure rotor blades after a AH-64 landing during a large-scale, long-range Air Assault, on August 13th, 2024, at Monroe Regional Airport, LA. (Spc. Brianna Badder, U.S. Army)
In addition to the air assault, the exercise included training scenarios designed to challenge the division’s communication, logistical resupply, and tactical abilities. These scenarios provided a comprehensive assessment of the division’s readiness to conduct large-scale, long-range air assault operations, which are essential for maintaining strategic flexibility and operational effectiveness in a rapidly evolving combat environment.

The 101st Airborne Division, known as the “Screaming Eagles,” has a storied history of executing airborne and air assault operations with precision. This latest exercise reaffirms the division’s commitment to maintaining its status as one of the U.S. Army’s most capable and versatile combat forces.

