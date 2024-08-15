APSU Beach Volleyball adds Sarah Riedell to Coaching Staff

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head beach volleyball coach Michael Hobson has added Sarah Riedell to his inaugural coaching staff ahead of the Governors’ 2025 campaign.

Riedell comes to Clarksville after an illustrious four-year career in the sand for Coastal Carolina, where she was a Second Team All-Sun Belt selection last season, as well as being a two-time Sun Belt Championship All-Tournament Team honoree.

The Greensboro, North Carolina native posted a .500-or-better winning percentage each season for the Chanticleers, finishing her collegiate with a 73-61 record, including 51 victories from the No. 1 position.

Riedell went 15-12 while exclusively playing on the No. 3 court during her freshman season. That season, she also earned her first of two President’s List honorees after posting a 4.0 GPA in the fall 2020 semester and was named to the 2020-21 ASUN Academic Honor Roll.

The following season, Riedell went 17-17 while splitting time between the No. 1 and No. 2 flights, including winning 10 matches from the top position.

As a junior, she went 20-18 from the top court, which was best for third on the team in wins. She also went 3-2 for the Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Championship to earn All-Tournament honors.

During her final collegiate season, Riedell went 21-14 from the No. 1 flight, winning 15-of-17 between March 2-30, to earn All-Sun Belt Conference honors. She again went 3-2 in the Coastal Carolina’s postseason run, helping lead the Chanticleers to their second-straight Sun Belt Championship match appearance.