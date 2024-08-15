APSU Soccer gets 2-1 home win over Western Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – After a scoreless first 45 minutes, freshman Paige Chrustowski and junior Ellie Dreas scored a pair of goals in the opening three minutes of the second half, as Austin Peay State University’s soccer team earned a 2-1 victory against Western Kentucky in its season opener, Thursday, at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field.

After Austin Peay (1-0) stole the ball from Western Kentucky (0-1) off a throw-in in the opening 25 seconds, the Governors battled for possession outside of the Hilltoppers’ 18-yard box, until Aniyah Mack sprinted around the right side of the defense and fired a shot from eight yards out, which forced WKU’s Maddie Davis to step up and make the opening save of the evening.

Five minutes later, Alana Owens tallied her first attempt of the season, but it was blocked in the box.

The hero of Austin Peay State University’s 2023 Atlantic Sun Conference Championship First Round match against Kennesaw State, Lauryn Berry earned her first-career start between the pipes for the APSU Govs, and made her first save in the 12th minute after diving to her right to save an attempt from WKU’s Georgia Liapis. The Hilltoppers tallied the match’s next shot on goal in the 29th minute, but it was again saved by Berry.

Berry went on to tally three saves in the first half to keep both sides deadlocked at 0-0.

And then came the scoring.

After an attempted clear-out by WKU’s keeper, Hannah Zahn connected with Alana Owens, who found Chrustowski just outside the penalty arc, who tucked the ball perfectly in the upper-right corner of the net.

First shot, first shot on goal, and first goal for Chrustowski. First goal of 2024 for Clarksville’s Hometown soccer team.

But they weren’t done yet.

The Governors gained possession on a WKU throw-in just 80 seconds later, with Carolyne Young connecting with Alec Baumgardt a few yards into the Hilltoppers’ side of the field. After a handful of dribbles by the senior midfielder, she connected with a dashing Dreas outside the box, and she fired it from the right side of the box towards the far post for the goal for the score to extend the advantage.

The two sides exchanged attempts over the next 20 minutes, until the Hilltoppers cut into APSU’s advantage off an attempt from the penalty spot in the 77th minute.

The only shot in the final 13 minutes came off a WKU attempt in the 87th minute, but it sailed high of the crossbar.

And at the final horn, it was 2-1 Govs, as they improve to 1-0 on the season.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University improved to 6-14-2 all-time in season openers. It now is 1-1-1 in openers under head coach Kim McGowan

Austin Peay State University’s win against Western Kentucky is its second in the series’ history, as they improve to 2-8-2 all-time and 1-1 against the Hilltoppers under McGowan.

Paige Chrustowski netted her first-career goal in the 47th minute.

Chrustowski is the first freshman to score in their first-career match since Gina Fabbro accomplished such against Chattanooga, August 23rd, 2023

Alana Owens tallied her first-career assist on Chrustowski’s score.

Ellie Dreas’ 48th-minute goal was her first of the season and fifth of her career.

With her assist on Dreas’ score, Alec Baumgardt moves into a five-way tie for 18th all-time in career assists with six.

Lauryn Berry is the first Austin Peay State University goalkeeper to win their first-career start since Mary Parker Powell helped lead the Govs to a 2-0 victory against Evansville, August 28th, 2016.

Paige Chrustowski, Paige Myers, and Vivian Burke all made their first-career starts against the Hilltoppers.

Chrustowski, Myers, Burke, Sophie Davidson, Kiley Reese, Lindsey Arnold, Kaylee Hansen, and Kylie Wells all made their first appearance as Governors.



Lindsey McMahon extended her starting streak to a team-best 57 matches, as the Fountain Hills, Arizona native has started every game she has appeared in throughout her four-year career



McMahon, Berry, and Alec Baugmardt led APSU by going the distance and playing all 90 minutes in the win.

The McGowan Minute

Postgae Quotes From Head Coach Kim McGowan

Overall thoughts… “This was big result early on in the season. With it being the first game, obviously, no one is truly prepared or feels great quite yet, but I always put those feelings into being excited. The first half was definitely a showing for both teams. We were able to start the second half with a spark. Just getting the first win under the belt at home, with a great crowd really sets us up for a great to continue to build as we look into Sunday’s match against Motlow State.”

On Any Standouts… “To be honest, the whole team really stood out to me. We went deep into the bench. Everyone played their part… I do believe our attacking unit did a good job of finding the back of the net tonight since that is an area of emphasis we put into this game specifically. Our defense also was able to handle a lot of pressure coming from Western Kentucky, and were able to keep it clean and tight. Goals will happen, but we’ll come back tomorrow and fix some things and continue to get better.”

