Austin Peay State University’s Woodward Library Unveils Major Renovations to Enhance Student Success

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) students returning to campus this semester will discover a transformed Felix G. Woodward Library with a modernized look, cutting-edge technology, and innovative new services.

Key and the ability to check out physical items like tools and household goods.

“I think students are going to be excited and invigorated, and this is going to open up a lot more partnerships on and off campus,” said Martina Malvasi, APSU’s director of library services. “Our goal [is] to empower people to achieve what it is they want … and if we can help in any way, we’re excited to do that.”

The library’s main floor renovations have been in the works for over a year, and plans to update the upper and lower floors are now underway.

“We did focus groups with students to ask what kind of environment they’d like to study in and got a plethora of answers,” Malvasi said. “The first things they’ll see are our freshly painted walls and new flooring, and we have workstations where people can plug their own devices into a monitor. We’ve also added six Macs for students who are more comfortable using them or want to learn how.”

easy access to new services like the VR lab.

“We have 10 VR headsets, and we’re building our academic apps on there,” Malvasi said. “We’re trying to get software to cover all the academic majors on campus, so it’s really another resource they can look at. For example, instead of studying anatomy out of a book, they can get a firsthand look at different structures using a VR headset.”

In addition to VR headsets, the lab includes a makerspace with 3D printers, a laser engraver, a CNC machine and vinyl sticker production capabilities.

The library’s focus on providing practical resources to the campus community goes beyond the makerspace. Thanks to funding from GOVing Tuesday, students, faculty and staff can borrow items from the new Library of Lendable Objects starting this fall.

“Those are things that students might need but aren’t going to buy because they’re expensive and won’t be used often,” Malvasi said. “For example, an ice cream maker, a crock pot, a vacuum cleaner or an inflatable bed in case they have company. Anyone with an APSU ID can just go to the circulation desk and check these out.”

With the renovated main floor now open, the library is looking to fund improvements throughout the building. Future plans include converting the basement into a quiet floor with artwork from The New Gallery, expanding the library’s special collections and archives, and adding a designated area for researchers to reference those works.

Malvasi said the larger goal of the renovations is to enhance the student experience and ensure the library fosters a sense of community and belonging.