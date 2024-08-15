Submit Your Best Nature Photos: Annual Tennessee Wildlife Contest Accepting Entries

Nashville, TN – Outdoor enthusiasts from Tennessee and beyond once again have the opportunity to showcase Tennessee’s wild and wondrous outdoor places through their own lens.

Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s 10th Annual Wildlife and Landscape Photo Contest is open for submissions until August 31st, 2024.

Photographers of all skill levels are invited to share their perspectives of Tennessee’s wildlife and wild places and to join the Federation in highlighting the importance of conservation. Photos of Tennessee’s incredible wildlife and wild places can be submitted at tnwf.org/photo-contest.

Photographers can submit one photo with a $5.00 suggested donation, up to five photos for $10.00, and up to 20 photos with a $20.00 donation. This donation helps support the Federation’s mission to lead the conservation, sound management, and wise use of Tennessee’s wildlife and great outdoors.

A panel of judges will select the best photos to be featured in the Federation’s 2025 calendar and across the Federation’s digital platforms. Prizes for winning photographers include gift cards to Bass Pro Shops, Tennessee Wildlife Federation, and more.

The deadline to submit photos is August 31st, 2024, at 11:59pm CT. Voting for the People’s Choice winner will be open to the public on September 6th, 2024.

For contest guidelines, submission details, and more information, visit tnwf.org/photo-contest.

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation leads the conservation, sound management and wise use of Tennessee’s great outdoors. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors.

To learn more, visit www.tnwf.org