APSU Track and Field receives U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Academic Honors

New Orleans, LA – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team earned the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Team Academic Award, the organization announced.

The Governors’ track and field team posted a team grade-point average of 3.43 and 3.41 during the fall and spring semesters, respectively, marking their 11th and 12th-straight semesters with a 3.0 GPA or better. The 3.428 cumulative GPA for the 2023-24 academic year was the best by any Atlantic Sun Conference institution.

Teams must have a 3.0 or higher GPA for the entire academic year to be eligible for the USTFCCCA award.

The Governors were one of four ASUN Conference teams — Eastern Kentucky, Central Arkansas, and Kennesaw State — to earn the honor.