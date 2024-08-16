Austin Peay State University College of Business amplifies student perspective with 2024-25 Ambassador Program

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) College of Business has appointed three student ambassadors for the 2024-25 academic year to enhance the student experience within the college.
The program allows students to share their stories, strengthen student connections and amplify extracurricular development opportunities. This year’s ambassadors are Daniela Diaz Campos, William Martin Jr. and Tiffany Ortiz.
Daniela Diaz Campos is double-majoring in accounting and finance with a concentration in banking. Over the summer, she was selected to participate in Banking on Govs and attend the Southeastern Banking School. This fall, she will also serve as president of the Business Govs S.E.R.V.E. student organization, treasurer of the Accounting Society, Govs Fund member and peer leader.
William Martin Jr. is returning for a second year as a college ambassador. He is an accounting major and aims to continue connecting students through the Accounting Society while furthering his knowledge in the field. He is a founding leader of the Explore Program, a college initiative dedicated to student engagement and professional development.
Tiffany Ortiz is a marketing major. She hopes to encourage others to get involved in extracurricular activities, raise awareness about valuable resources within the college and share her experience studying abroad. She is also eager to share her experience with the Engage program, which is an expansion of Explore for rising sophomores.
“I am thrilled to welcome our 2024-25 ambassadors,” said Dr. Mickey Hepner, dean of the APSU College of Business. “This is a tremendous opportunity to amplify our students’ voices within the community. I am confident they will enrich the student experience, creating meaningful engagement for current and prospective students.”
The ambassador program brings enthusiastic students together to represent the college by showcasing its programs and initiatives while offering unique perspectives and insights into the student experience.
For more information about the Austin Peay State University College of Business Ambassador Program, contact Elaina Russell at russelle@apsu.edu.