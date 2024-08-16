Clarksville Police Department Asks for Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in August 5th Burglary

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is actively investigating an aggravated burglary that occurred on August 5th, 2024, at approximately 4:40pm at a residence located at 155 Airport Road. Two male suspects entered the home and stole several items during the incident.

While one of the suspects has already been identified, CPD detectives are now requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the second suspect. He was captured on video wearing a blue hoodie with the phrase “PRETTY GIRLS GET MONEY” on the back.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is urged to contact CPD Detective Gibbons at 931.648.0656, ext. 5737.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.