Durham Bulls score Three in the Sixth to down Nashville Sounds, 3-2

Durham, NC – For a while on Friday night, it looked like the Nashville Sounds might toss a second straight shutout and fourth in their last six games. But starter Carlos Rodriguez, who did not allow a hit until the sixth inning, gave up a game-changing home run in that frame, and the Sounds fell 3-2 against the Durham Bulls at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Rodriguez, who posted a second straight quality start and his seventh of the year, was dominant early. He walked Austin Shenton with two outs in the first inning and went on to retire 14 straight hitters, including five consecutive strikeouts in the fourth and fifth innings.

The Sounds got on the board in the fifth against Ian Seymour when Francisco Mejia roped a one-out double and scored on a single by Carlos D. Rodriguez. Then Wes Clarke blasted a home run to left field in the sixth to make it 2-0. Rodriguez’s first hit allowed came in the sixth after Jake Mangum reached on a fielder’s choice.

With two outs, Curtis Mead doubled to the left field corner, and Shenton hit a 1-2 pitch to right field for a three-run homer. Rodriguez (7-8) gave up those three runs on just two hits, walked two, and struck out eight in the tough loss. Easton McGee tossed a pair of scoreless innings behind him.

The Sounds had chances in each of the final three innings but could not manage a run. They stranded a leadoff walk in the seventh and hit into a double play in the eighth before drama in the ninth. With one out, Mejia doubled to right field, and pinch-runner Owen Miller took third on a single to center by Carlos D. Rodriguez.

Then Freddy Zamora flied out to right field, with Durham’s Jake Mangum firing a strike to home plate to nab Miller for a game-ending double play. Mason Montgomery converted his second save, and Michael Gomez (3-2) got the relief win.

The six-game series continues Saturday night at 5:35pm CT. Right-hander Mitch White (3-3, 5.67) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (23-19, 61-56), and right-hander Cole Wilcox (0-1, 9.00) is expected to start for Durham (20-23, 56-62).

Post-Game Notes

Brewer Hicklen, the International League leader with 39 stolen bases, was caught stealing in the fourth inning, just the fifth time this season he’s been nabbed and the first time since July 13th (14-for-14 in between).

Logan Henderson (6ip, 0r on Thursday) and Carlos Rodriguez have given the Sounds consecutive quality starts for the first time since May 29-30 in Memphis (Chad Patrick, Carlos Rodriguez)…with Friday’s defeat, the Sounds are 16-3 when their starter lasts 6+ innings, and May 30th had been the last time they’d lost a game when the starter went 6+…

Wes Clarke’s home run was his 10th as a Sound in 60 games and his 13th of the year overall in 73 games…he has reached in 14 consecutive games.

Francisco Mejia went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles and is hitting .371 (13-for-35) in 10 games in August.

The Sounds are 14-20 all-time at Durham Bulls Athletic Park after Friday’s loss.

