Montgomery County Celebrates Third Class of EMT Graduates from APSU Partnership Program

Montgomery County, TN – On August 15th, 2024, Montgomery County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Austin Peay State University’s (APSU) Continuing Education Program celebrated 15 individuals who successfully completed the APSU at MCEMS program as Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).

This group represents the third class to earn certifications since the collaboration between EMS and APSU began in 2021.

Captain Mark Chandler, a District 1 Training Officer with Clarksville Fire Rescue who participated, shared, “I expected to expand my knowledge in the emergency medical field and learn from what I hoped would be excellent instructors. January Bukowitz, Candice Silver, and their instructor cadre were excellent in providing education. I have served in emergency services and practiced emergency medicine for more than 30 years. I can say without reservation the course taught me new knowledge and skills to enable better patient care. This class did not disappoint and is an asset to Clarksville-Montgomery County.”

“We deeply appreciate our partnership with APSU. This program has helped us to open up a local opportunity for individuals interested in our field. I am always impressed by the level of professionalism and expertise of our instructors. We are blessed to have them as part of our team,” said Montgomery County EMS Director Chief Chris Proctor.

The next step in the process is for the 15 graduates to take their national cognitive written test to become licensed in Tennessee.

(EMTs) respond to emergency calls, perform medical services, and transport patients to medical facilities. The EMT course is a 14-week program provided through the Professional & Workforce Development Center division of APSU offering non-credit courses that do not require students to be enrolled in the university path.

For more information on the Professional & Workforce Development Center, please email pro-work-center@apsu.edu, call 931.221.7816, or visit www.apsu.edu/continuing-education