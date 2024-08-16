Tennessee Titans vs. Seattle Seahawks: A History of Close Contests, Highlighted by Playoff Win, Record-Breaking Moments

Nashville, TN – This week marks the fourth all-time preseason matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks built a 3-0 advantage on the three prior occasions, most recently a 27-17 decision at Seattle on August 11th, 2012.

The two organizations have met 19 times during the regular season and postseason. The Seahawks lead the series 11-8, although the Titans have won the lone playoff game between the clubs. Seattle took five consecutive meetings from 1994 to 2005. Since then, the Titans won three of the last five. Each of the past 10 meetings have been decided by seven points or less.

The last Titans-Seahawks clash took place at Nissan Stadium on Christmas Eve 2023. The Titans took a 17-13 lead inside the final four minutes of the fourth quarter. However, with 57 seconds remaining, Geno Smith completed a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colby Parkinson to give the Seahawks a 20-17 win.

The last time the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks met at Lumen Field was September 19th, 2021. The Titans scored the final 17 points of the game to stun the Seahawks 33-30 in overtime. Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 182 yards and scored three second-half touchdowns, and Ryan Tannehill passed for 347 yards. Randy Bullock’s 36-yard field goal in overtime provided the winning margin.

In a memorable 2009 season finale at Lumen Field (January 3rd, 2010), Titans running back Chris Johnson became the sixth player in NFL history to reach 2,000 rushing yards in a season, and he also set a new NFL record with 2,509 yards from scrimmage in a season. His final carry of the day resulted in a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give the Titans a 17-13 win.

The Seahawks began play as an expansion team in the NFC West in 1976. One season later, they were moved to the AFC West and played the then-Houston Oilers for the first time. The Oilers won the initial meeting (November 20th) by a 22-10 final score.

In a 1987 Wild Card Playoff game, the Oilers defeated the Seahawks at the Astrodome 23-20 in overtime. It was the Oilers’ first playoff victory since the 1979 season.

The Seahawks migrated from the AFC West to the NFC West to begin the 2002 season, when the league was realigned to eight four-team divisions. The same year Lumen Field opened. Prior to that the Seahawks played their home games at the Kingdome.

Most Recent Matchups

2013 Week 6 • Oct. 13, 2013 • Titans 13 at SEAHAWKS 20

The Seahawks score 13 unanswered points in the second half after the Titans take a 10-7 halftime lead Marshawn Lynch rushes for two touchdowns, while Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson goes 23-of-31 for 257 yards and adds 61 rushing yards.

After a botched field goal by the Seahawks, Jason McCourty returns a fumble 77 yards for a touchdown on the final play of the first half Ryan Fitzpatrick starts at quarterback for the second consecutive week with Jake Locker out with hip and knee injuries.

2017 Week 3 • Sept. 24, 2017 • Seahawks 27 at TITANS 33

The Tennessee Titans score 24 points in the second half, including 21 in the third quarter. Marcus Mariota completes touchdown passes to Rishard Matthews (55 yards) and Jonnu Smith (24 yards).

DeMarco Murray rushes for 115 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, and the team totals 195 yards on the ground Ryan Succop makes all five field goal attempts Seattle’s Russell Wilson passes for 373 yards and four touchdowns.

2021 Week 2 • Sept. 19, 2021 • TITANS 33 at Seahawks 30 (OT)

Randy Bullock’s 36-yard field goal in overtime caps a Titans comeback. The Seahawks hold a 24-9 lead at halftime and a 30-16 lead in the fourth quarter, after which the Titans score the game’s final 17 points.

Derrick Henry totals 35 rushing attempts for 182 yards and three touchdowns and adds 55 yards on six receptions In his second game with the Titans, Julio Jones catches six passes for 128 yards Russell Wilson completes three passes of 50-plus yards, including 68- and 63-yard touchdowns.

2023 Week 16 • Dec. 24, 2023 • SEAHAWKS 20 at Titans 17

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith directs a 14-play, 75-yard, game winning drive that culminates in a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end Colby Parkinson with 57 seconds remaining. Smith totals 227 yards and two touchdowns passing. Prior to Parkinson’s touchdown, Derrick Henry gives the Titans a 17-13 lead with a two-yard touchdown run.

Earlier in the game, Henry throws a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Chig Okonkwo. Ryan Tannehill starts as quarterback for the Titans for the first time since Week 6, with Will Levis inactive due to an ankle injury.