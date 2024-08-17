101st Airborne Division’s 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team Soldiers Execute Large-Scale, Long-Range Air Assault to JRTC

Fort Johnson, LA – On the night of August 15th, 2024, Soldiers from the 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) successfully conducted a large-scale, long-range air assault (L2A2) into the Joint Regional Training Center (JRTC) at Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

This operation, launched from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, demonstrated the 101st Airborne Division’s unparalleled ability to execute complex airborne operations with precision and cohesion.

The L2A2 mission involved delivering an entire brigade combat team over 500 nautical miles under the cover of darkness. The objective was to arrive as a unified force where the enemy least expects, capable of sustained operations behind enemy lines for a duration of 14 days or more. This exercise was not only a test of the division’s air assault capabilities but also an assessment of their ability to operate effectively in high-pressure environments.

The exercise incorporated training scenarios designed to challenge the division’s communication networks, logistical resupply chains, and tactical decision-making. By simulating real-world combat conditions, the 101st Airborne Division was able to refine its strategies and ensure its readiness for future missions.

The 101st Airborne Division, famously known as the “Screaming Eagles,” has a rich history of executing airborne and air assault operations. This latest exercise reaffirms their commitment to excellence and their status as one of the U.S. Army’s most versatile and formidable combat forces.

As the division continues to innovate and adapt to modern combat challenges, their success in this exercise serves as a reminder of the critical role they play in national defense.