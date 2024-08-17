Last Meeting: Late Seattle Seahawks Comeback Stuns Tennessee Titans in 20-17 Christmas Eve Defeat

Week 16: Tennessee Titans 17, Seattle Seahawks 20

Sunday, December 24th, 2023 | 12:00pm CT | Nissan Stadium

Nashville, TN – In Week 16 of the 2023 season, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Seattle Seahawks for a Christmas Eve matchup and lost by a score of 17-20.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Titans took the 7-0 lead early in the second quarter on a 12-yard touchdown pass from RB Derrick Henry to TE Chig Okonkwo. The score capped off a six-play, 57-yard drive that featured a 13-yard completion from QB Ryan Tannehill to WR DeAndre Hopkins to put the Titans at the Seattle 12-yard line.

The Seattle Seahawks cut the lead to 7-3 with a 28-yard field by K Jason Myers. The drive featured a 24-yard run by RB Kenneth Walker III and a 26-yard completion from QB Geno Smith to WR DK Metcalf.

The Tennessee Titans answered on their next possession with a 33-yard field goal from K Nick Folk to finish off a 12-play, 60-yard drive that saw Tannehill scramble for a 23-yard gain on third-and-11. Neither team scored again before halftime and the Titans went into the break with a 10-3 lead.

The Seahawks opened the third quarter with a 10-play, 46-yard drive that culminated in a 27-yard field goal from Myers to make it 10-6 with 9:53 left in the quarter.

Seattle drove down to the Tennessee nine-yard line but S Terrell Edmunds broke up a Smith pass intended for Metcalf on third down to force the field goal.

The Seattle Seahawks took its first lead of the day on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Smith to Metcalf to make it 13-10 with 12:10 left in the fourth quarter.

The Tennessee Titans answered on the following possession with a Henry two-yard touchdown, which capped off a 15-play, 75-yard drive that took almost nine minutes off the clock.

But the Seahawks got the ball back and scored on a five-yard touchdown pass from Smith to TE Colby Parkinson to make it 20-17 with 57 seconds left in the game. The drive included a third-and-14 conversion when Smith found WR Jackson Smith-Njibga for 18 yards and a pass interference penalty on the Titans that put the Seahawks at the Titans five-yard line.