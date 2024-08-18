Marsha Blackburn Report: Restoring Justice

Washington, D.C. – Under federal law, those convicted of certain crimes are required to pay restitution to their victims – helping cover necessary expenses such as medical care.

However, that is not the case for a person assuming the rights of a victim who is a minor, deceased, or unable to act for themselves. My legislation, known as the Victims’ VOICES Act, was recently signed into law and will ensure all victims receive the justice they deserve.

This critical bill certifies family members, legal guardians, and those appointed by the court who act on behalf of a victim during certain criminal court case proceedings receive restitution from convicted defendants for costs like transportation, lost income, and childcare that they incur.

Weekly Roundup

The American people deserve to be fully informed about their President’s mental fitness, and there is every reason to believe that the President and his administration have not been forthcoming on this issue. I joined all my Senate Judiciary Committee Republican colleagues to call on U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to release the audio recording of President Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. Special Counsel Hur’s report concluded that criminal charges against President Joe Biden for mishandling highly classified information for decades were not warranted, in part because a jury would perceive him as an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

It was a pleasure to continue my 95 County Tour and catch up with folks in Jefferson, Sevier, Cocke, and Greene counties. Tennesseans made it clear that they want a secure border, lower inflation, and criminals to be kept behind bars. During my visit, I took time to visit local businesses and say thank you to the Jefferson City Police Department for the great work they do protecting Tennesseans every day.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

As children head back to school in Tennessee, now is the perfect time for parents to study up on how they can keep kids safe online. My Parents’ Guide to Kids Online Safety is out now and covers key safety tips.