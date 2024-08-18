Samsung Recalls over One Million Slide-In Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard

Washington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Samsung has issued a significant recall of approximately 1,120,905 slide-in electric ranges due to a potential fire hazard.
The recall, announced on August 8th, 2024, stems from concerns that the front-mounted knobs on the ranges can be unintentionally activated through accidental contact by humans or pets, creating a risk of fire.
Consumers who own these ranges are advised to stop using them immediately and contact Samsung for a free repair. The company has not specified any incidents or injuries related to the issue but is urging caution to prevent any potential accidents.
The recall applies to a wide range of models sold in the U.S., and Samsung is working to address the problem by offering a repair service to ensure that the ranges can be used safely. Owners of the affected units can reach out to Samsung directly through their website or customer service to arrange for the necessary repairs.
Samsung’s recall highlights the importance of safety and attention to detail in household appliances, especially in products that involve cooking and heating elements. The company is committed to addressing the issue swiftly to maintain consumer trust and safety.
Recall Information
|Recalled Model Numbers
|NE58K9430SS/AA
|NE58N9430SG/AA
|NE58R9431SG/AA
|NE58R9431SS/AA
|NE58R9431ST/AA
|NE58F9500SS/AA
|NE58K9500SG/AA
|NE58F9710WS/AA
|NE58K9850WS/AA
|NE58K9850WG/AA
|NE58K9852WG/AA
|NE58H9950WS/AA
|NE58R9311SS/AA
|NE63T8111SG/AA
|NE63T8111SS/AA
|NE63T8311SG/AA
|NE63T8311SS/AA
|NE63BG8315SSAA
|NE63CB831512AA
|NE63BB851112AA
|NE63T8511SG/AA
|NE63T8511SS/AA
|NE63T8511ST/AA
|NE63A8711QN/AA
|NE63BB871112AA
|NE63T8711SG/AA
|NE63T8711SS/AA
|NE63T8711ST/AA
|NE63T8751SG/AA
|NE63T8751SS/AA
Samsung toll-free at 833.775.0120 from 9:00am to 8:00pm ET Monday through Friday, email at rangesupport@sea.samsung.com, or at samsung.com/us/support/range-knob-kit to request free knob locks.
Consumers should contact Samsung to receive a free set of knob locks or covers compatible with their model of electric slide-in range to install.
Consumers using the recalled ranges without knob locks or covers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving the home or going to bed, and to not leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.
Consumers with Wi-Fi enabled ranges can enable the “Cooktop On” notification on the Samsung SmartThings app to receive alerts on their smartphone when a cooktop burner is turned on.
Important Message from CPSC:
- Never place, leave, or store anything on the top of your range. Such items can ignite if the range is accidentally activated or left on. Fires can occur when items are left on the top surface of any range that is accidentally activated or left on.
For more information on Range and Oven Safety, visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fire-Safety-Information-Center
24-335