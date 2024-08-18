77.4 F
News

Samsung Recalls over One Million Slide-In Electric Ranges Due to Fire Hazard

U.S. Consumer Product Safety CommissionWashington, D.C. – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) reports that Samsung has issued a significant recall of approximately 1,120,905 slide-in electric ranges due to a potential fire hazard.

The recall, announced on August 8th, 2024, stems from concerns that the front-mounted knobs on the ranges can be unintentionally activated through accidental contact by humans or pets, creating a risk of fire.

Consumers who own these ranges are advised to stop using them immediately and contact Samsung for a free repair. The company has not specified any incidents or injuries related to the issue but is urging caution to prevent any potential accidents.

The recall applies to a wide range of models sold in the U.S., and Samsung is working to address the problem by offering a repair service to ensure that the ranges can be used safely. Owners of the affected units can reach out to Samsung directly through their website or customer service to arrange for the necessary repairs.

Samsung’s recall highlights the importance of safety and attention to detail in household appliances, especially in products that involve cooking and heating elements. The company is committed to addressing the issue swiftly to maintain consumer trust and safety.

Recall Information

Name of Product: Slide-in Electric Ranges
 
Hazard: Front-mounted knobs on the ranges can be activated by accidental contact by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard.
 
Remedy: Repair
 
Recall Date: August 8th, 2024
 
Units: About 1,120,905
 
Description: This recall involves Samsung Electric Slide-In Ranges with the model numbers below.
The model number is located on the ranges on the inside upper left corner of the oven door or inside the storage bin located on the bottom of the oven.

Recalled Model Numbers 
NE58K9430SS/AA 
NE58N9430SG/AA 
NE58R9431SG/AA 
NE58R9431SS/AA 
NE58R9431ST/AA 
NE58F9500SS/AA 
NE58K9500SG/AA 
NE58F9710WS/AA 
NE58K9850WS/AA 
NE58K9850WG/AA 
NE58K9852WG/AA 
NE58H9950WS/AA 
NE58R9311SS/AA
NE63T8111SG/AA 
NE63T8111SS/AA 
NE63T8311SG/AA 
NE63T8311SS/AA 
NE63BG8315SSAA 
NE63CB831512AA 
NE63BB851112AA 
NE63T8511SG/AA 
NE63T8511SS/AA 
NE63T8511ST/AA 
NE63A8711QN/AA 
NE63BB871112AA 
NE63T8711SG/AA
NE63T8711SS/AA
NE63T8711ST/AA
NE63T8751SG/AA 
NE63T8751SS/AA
 
 
Consumer Contact

Samsung toll-free at 833.775.0120 from 9:00am to 8:00pm ET Monday through Friday, email at rangesupport@sea.samsung.com, or at samsung.com/us/support/range-knob-kit to request free knob locks.

 
Remedy:
 

Consumers should contact Samsung to receive a free set of knob locks or covers compatible with their model of electric slide-in range to install.

Consumers using the recalled ranges without knob locks or covers are cautioned to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving the home or going to bed, and to not leave objects on the range when the range is not in use.

Consumers with Wi-Fi enabled ranges can enable the “Cooktop On” notification on the Samsung SmartThings app to receive alerts on their smartphone when a cooktop burner is turned on.

Incidents/Injuries:
 
Samsung has received over 300 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs by humans or pets since 2013. These ranges have been involved in approximately 250 fires. At least 18 fires caused extensive property damage. Approximately 40 injuries have been reported, eight of which required medical attention, and there have been reports of seven fires involving pet deaths.
 
 
Sold At:
 
Best Buy, Costco, The Home Depot, Lowe’s and other appliance stores nationwide, and online at Samsung.com. Depending upon the model, the ranges were sold from May 2013 through August 2024 for between $1,250 and $3,050.
 
Manufacturer(s):
 
Samsung Electronics America Inc., of Ridgefield Park, NJ.

Important Message from CPSC:

CPSC urges consumers to follow the following safety advice to avoid the risk of fire:
  • Never place, leave, or store anything on the top of your range. Such items can ignite if the range is accidentally activated or left on. Fires can occur when items are left on the top surface of any range that is accidentally activated or left on.

For more information on Range and Oven Safety, visit https://www.cpsc.gov/Safety-Education/Safety-Education-Centers/Fire-Safety-Information-Center

Manufactured In:
Thailand
 
Recall number:

24-335

