Tennessee Department of Transportation Urges Caution After Two Close Calls in One Week

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is issuing a renewed plea to drivers to slow down and pay attention after two close calls involving TDOT employees occurred within the past week. These incidents contribute to a troubling trend in which TDOT vehicles and equipment have been struck 73 times so far this year, including 15 involving the agency’s HELP Units.

The most recent incident took place last Thursday in Coffee County, where a driver collided with a TDOT truck that was stationary in traffic on I-24. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Just a few days earlier, on Friday, a TDOT HELP Truck driver narrowly escaped injury on I-640W in Knoxville. While following procedure to remove debris from the roadway, the driver was nearly run over by a motorist who lost control of their vehicle. Video footage from the scene shows the TDOT employee quickly jumping back into his truck to assist the motorist, who was subsequently transported to the hospital. The driver is expected to recover.

Deputy Governor and TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley expressed grave concern over the rising number of incidents involving unsafe and distracted drivers. “We are seeing an alarming increase of unsafe and distracted drivers across Tennessee,” Eley stated. “There have been 73 instances in 2024 where TDOT workers and equipment have been struck by motorists, resulting in serious injuries to both our workers and the drivers of those vehicles. Motorists need to follow the law and put down their phones as well as move over and slow down when emergency and roadside workers are present.”

The recent close calls underscore the growing need for drivers to remain vigilant and adhere to traffic safety laws, particularly when approaching work zones or emergency scenes.

TDOT continues to advocate for increased awareness and stricter enforcement of these laws to protect both its employees and the motoring public.